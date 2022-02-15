CoventBridge Group's Chief Client Officer Leaving Company to Pursue Other Interests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoventBridge (USA), Inc. announced today that Chief Client Officer, Stacy Hanson, has chosen to leave the company effective May 2, 2022. We understand and support her desire to explore other interests and opportunities, while remaining a shareholder of the company.

Said Doug Merriman, Chief Executive Officer of CoventBridge, "Stacy has been an important part of CoventBridge and its predecessor companies for many years and she made countless valuable contributions throughout her tenure. We thank her for her leadership and dedication"

Stacy Hanson shared, "I have had the extreme honor and pleasure of dedicating the past 20 years of my professional career to CoventBridge Group. I'm very proud of leading a culture that set the foundation for our fierce customer-first philosophy by inspiring people who stand for integrity, transparency, passion, and partnerships. The team's commitment and steadfast stewardship have made my decision to leave a difficult one; yet I was able to make this decision because I know they will continue to deliver exceptional, quality services to our clients. I will miss leading this great team but do so with confidence that they are well prepared to meet our clients' high standards and continue the company's position as the global leader in full-service investigations."

CoventBridge remains steadfast in our commitment to exemplary service for all our customers, both during and beyond this transition. As always, our clients can expect service and operational continuity and we will of course communicate new developments as we move forward.

On behalf of the Company's employees and stakeholders, we extend our appreciation to Stacy and wish her the very best in the future.

ABOUT COVENTBRIDGE

CoventBridge is the global leader in full-service investigations, delivering top-tier data privacy and security practices while deploying robust case management technology customized to clients' needs. CoventBridge Group is a SOC 2 Type II certified organization that offers secure internal controls ensuring compliance to all legal and ethical standards in the counter fraud market.

CoventBridge's services include Surveillance, SIU and Compliance Programs, Claims Investigations, Counter-Fraud Programs, Desktop Investigations, Social Media Investigations, Complex International Investigations and Vendor Management Programs. For insurers wishing to streamline their investigative services into one consistent vendor-managed program, CoventBridge also provides scalable outsourcing alternatives, allowing a carrier to lower expenses and providing in-house management with time to focus on core business demands.

