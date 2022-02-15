Corestream Adds Veteran Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corestream, a leading voluntary benefits technology solution that delivers a seamless experience to improve employee engagement and well-being, announces the appointment of veteran SaaS sales professional Mark Cope as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Cope will oversee, direct and execute all initiatives to drive the company's growth strategy, focusing on accelerating and optimizing both new client acquisition and strategic account management.

The move marks the next step in Corestream's evolution. Corestream seeks to build upon the two million-plus employees who presently have access to voluntary benefit offerings through its platform, including critical illness, long term care, pet care, auto and home insurance, financial assistance programs, and other health and wellness related offerings. The addition of Cope is the first in a series of investments in 2022 intended to deepen Corestream's commitment to innovation in the voluntary benefits industry.

"We're excited to bring on a growth leader of Mark Cope's caliber as we continue to help companies counteract the 'Great Resignation' by engaging their employees with a vibrant benefits plan," said Corestream founder and CEO Neil Vaswani. "Corestream has been valuable to so many clients, as proven by our NPS score. Now our goal is to equip even more businesses to retain their talent, and Mark will be a key piece of helping us achieve that vision."

Cope brings extensive experience to the CRO role. Immediately before joining Corestream, he served as senior vice president of sales and customer experience for Central Reach, a leading practice management and electronic health record technology company. At Central Reach, Cope was instrumental in scaling the organization through its hypergrowth phase, ultimately becoming the clear market leader in that space. He has also held prior CRO, sales VP, and sales director roles dating back to 2005.

"Corestream has built a great ecosystem to help employers combat employee burnout and support their overall well-being. I look forward to leveraging that ecosystem to propel company growth while keeping things fun and inventive. It's go-time," said Cope.

A native of the U.K., Cope earned his marketing degree from North Warwickshire College and currently lives in New Jersey.

About Corestream

Corestream is a leading voluntary benefits software provider that believes the success of any organization relies on the holistic wellness of its workforce, from physical and mental health to financial wellbeing. Corestream's revolutionary SaaS platform scales the distribution and adoption of voluntary benefits to become an integral part of protecting and enhancing the employees' livelihood. By removing barriers, streamlining administration, and optimizing the user experience, Corestream has become a powerful tool in the arsenal of HR teams, brokers, vendors, and employees. For more information, visit www.corestream.com.

