SKI-DOO UNVEILS THE CUTTING-EDGE REV GEN5 PLATFORM AND DEBUTS NEW MODELS FOR YOUNG RIDERS

VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) introduces the fifth generation of the REV as it celebrates 20 years since this industry-shaping platform revolutionized riding with a more natural and controlled driving position. The new REV Gen5 demonstrates the company's constant quest to innovate and find ways to ongoingly improve the riding experience. This time, it is with a fresh and refined new design that provides specific features for deep snow and trail riders. Riders in both these segments will have the option of a large display and a fully connected experience. The deep snow models can also be equipped with the industry's most powerful 2-stroke turbocharged engine. The 2023 Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup offers a perfect ride for everyone including new entrants to the sport and youth thanks to the introduction of new models.

Ski-Doo offers a wider range of trail snowmobiles in 2023 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Unveiling the new REV Gen5 platform and Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R

"This fifth generation of the iconic REV platform is the next major evolution in the Ski-Doo riding experience, pushing the boundaries of innovation for an ever-more agile and powerful sled," stated Annick Lauzon, Global Marketing Director, Ski-Doo. The REV Gen5 platform delivers the latest technologies to offer riders their best experience ever.

The trail version, available on all 850 E-TEC MXZs and select Renegades for Model Year 2023, gets a stunning athletic look with four LED headlights bringing more than 4800 lumens. It also features a new engine cradle that dampens noise and vibration, as well as new CVT cooling for extended belt life to enhance both the riding and ownership experience. The deep snow version, on the 2023 Ski-Doo Summit and Freeride models, gets three inches narrower, up to 16 lbs. lighter, benefits from all new rear suspension geometry and has the option of the brand new Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine.

Only three years after introducing the world's first production turbocharged 2-stroke, BRP ups the game by debuting the new Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R, the most powerful 2-stroke turbo engine in the industry, at 180 horsepower. The proven track record of the 850 E-TEC in both turbo and non turbo versions provide riders with the confidence they will get from turnkey ease of use and outstanding performance in all conditions, at all altitudes.

Riders choosing REV Gen5 models will also have the option of adding the all-new 10.25" Color Touch Screen Display that takes connectivity to the next level. The new display features an elegant design and state of the art technology including both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity and over-the-air software updates. The simple, predictable and consistent interface with touchscreen and hand controls exemplifies ease-of-use for riders. The built-in BRP Connect system enables quick connection to smart phones and communication systems so riders can enjoy music, talk with each other, see navigation on screen with the BRP Go! app, and much more.

Debuting all-new Ski-Doo models for new entrants and young riders

The MY23 Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup is also bolstered by brand new models – the Neo and Neo+. "We have been seeing record-high numbers of new entrants coming into the world of snowmobiling recently and looking for an accessible way to try out the sport for themselves," said Lauzon. "Doing that on a sled that is designed to match their skills and confidence level, while still delivering every ounce of That Ski-Doo Feeling they're looking for, is why we're proud to introduce the Neo."

The Neo models are targeted at new riders and people transitioning between youth and full-size models. With a starting price of $6,399 USD/$7,999 CAD the Neo offers a huge fun factor, ease of use with features like electric start, electronic fuel injection and reverse, all while being less intimidating with ideal power and compact ergonomics.

For 2023, BRP is also pleased to introduce the MXZ 120 and 200, making it easier for the whole family to get in on the fun of riding a Ski-Doo sled. These smaller snowmobiles are ideal to let the passion start young as riders get their first taste of the freedom snowmobiling brings and offer stepping stones towards even more fun.

For more about the MY23 Ski-Doo snowmobile models, including full specs and technical information, visit ski-doo.com.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Deep Snow and Trail models are both offered on the new REV Gen5 platform (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRP Inc.