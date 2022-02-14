National Institute on Retirement Security Hosts 13th Annual Retirement Policy Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) will hold its 13th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. At this event, retirement leaders will discuss key challenges impeding retirement security for Americans and innovative policy solutions to improve the retirement path ahead.

The conference is open to the news media, NIRS members and invited guests. Members of the news media can register here.

Recentering Retirement: Innovation and the Path Ahead will be live webcast beginning at 8:30 AM ET on March 1, 2022, for those unable to attend in-person. The link to join will be available here.

Conference speakers include Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Social Security Administration Commissioner; Cassandra Lichnock, CalSTRS Chief Executive Officer; Jim McDonald, Northern Trust Chief Investment Strategist; Dan Domenech, American Association of School Administrators Executive Director; and Avery Frix, Oklahoma State Representative, among others.

Winners of the new award competition, Innovative Public Pension Funding Strategies, will be recognized at the conference, and attendees will hear presentations on the winning approaches.

The full conference agenda is available here.

What: 13th Annual Retirement Policy Conference | Recentering Retirement: Innovation and the Path Ahead

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM ET

Location: The Westin City Center, 1400 M Street N.W., Washington, D.C.

Registration: News media registration is available here.

Efforts are underway to monitor COVID-19 to ensure the conference can safely host all attendees. The District of Columbia requires proof of vaccination (either digital or hard copy) for large gatherings, and masks must be worn indoors. Other health and safety measures will be in place, including adequately spaced seating.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.

