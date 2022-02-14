Monte Nido & Affiliates Highlights Warning Signs, Importance of Early Intervention for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February 21-27 marks National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which is a time to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders and connect people with support, hope and visibility. That support is essential right now as new research shows eating disorder hospitalizations doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, this year's theme See the Change, Be the Change coincides with its mission to help more people realize their healthy selves.

Eating disorders can happen to anyone – any gender, any race or ethnicity, and importantly, any age.

Nearly 29 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, however, only one-third will ever receive treatment. "Eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, can happen to anyone – any gender, any race or ethnicity, and importantly, any age," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "With the prevalence of eating disorders on the rise, we are working tirelessly to change current statistics by connecting individuals across all walks of life to the life-saving care and support they need, as early intervention can be a major factor in recovery."

Pandemic Fueling Eating Disorders

The pandemic has brought on a mental health crisis in the U.S., and for those struggling with eating disorders, isolation, lack of structure and heightened anxiety are three possible triggers. In fact, the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) Helpline reported a 58% increase in calls, texts and chats from March 2020 to October 2021, showing the prevalence of eating disorders on the rise due to the pandemic.

Early Intervention is Essential

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate out of any other mental illness, however, the chance for recovery increases the earlier an eating disorder is detected. Therefore, it is important to be aware of some of the warning signs, including:

Constant or repetitive dieting

Evidence of vomiting or laxative use

Hiding, hoarding or stealing food

Excessive exercise patterns

Developing rituals surrounding food and mealtimes like excessive chewing or eating in secret

Obsession with body weight and shape

Withdrawing from family, friends or other social activities

Sudden or rapid weight loss, frequent fluctuations in weight

Depression and anxiety, low self-esteem, moodiness and irritability

"Early identification and proper treatment of an eating disorder helps support recovery, reduce long-term health consequences and improve a person's chances of avoiding relapse," added Henderson. "The most important thing to know is that recovery is possible at any age with the right tools, skills and support."

For more information or to inquire about treatment at one of the Monte Nido & Affiliates programs, please visit https://montenidoaffiliates.com/.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates forty-five programs in thirteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

