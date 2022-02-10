Technogym and TrainingPeaks: your new athletic performance experience <span class="legendSpanClass">New integration of TrainingPeaks with Technogym's Ecosystem to offer a seamless training experience on Technogym smart equipment</span>

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technogym is excited to announce a new compatibility with leading performance training platform TrainingPeaks. This new API integration will allow users to seamlessly execute their TrainingPeaks planned workouts on Technogym's connected smart fitness equipment.

Technogym and TrainingPeaks: your new athletic performance experience (PRNewswire)

To view TrainingPeaks workouts on Technogym, athletes will pair their Technogym and TrainingPeaks accounts, and workouts will be automatically available on the Technogym Live equipment interface.

Once synced, Technogym will start up with TrainingPeaks workouts prescribed by coaches or via training plans. Technogym will automatically adjust resistance to the suitable intensity for every individual athlete, while completed training data will be seamlessly uploaded to both Technogym's Ecosystem cloud and the TrainingPeaks platform, so that it can be reviewed later on to adjust future workouts. This integration will allow athletes to quickly perform the training they've been prescribed on any given day on the Technogym smart equipment without having to keep track of workout duration or intensity.

"TrainingPeaks is proud to support every kind of athlete on their journey to achieving their fitness goals," said TrainingPeaks co-founder Dirk Friel. "We believe this partnership with Technogym will make it easier for a whole new segment of athletes to take advantage of TrainingPeaks' wide range of training plan options and we're glad to be working to facilitate their training in a whole new way."

The integration will be completed in two phases:

February 2022 : TrainingPeaks will be available on Technogym MyRun treadmills and on Technogym's Cycles exercise bikes. March 2022 : The entire Technogym running portfolio, equipped with Technogym Live, will be integrated with TrainingPeaks. Both home users and commercial operators will be able to leverage the power of TrainingPeaks and Technogym Live to achieve specific sport-performance goals.

Once fully integrated, athletes will be able to follow thousands of TrainingPeaks workouts on Technogym's class-leading home- and gym-workout equipment. The integration will help athletes maximize their training, while simplifying the process of completing complex workouts.

Press Contacts

Andrew Bernstein

andrew@igtstudio.com

Rob Layer

rob@igtstudio.com

Enrico Manaresi

emanaresi@technogym.com

Technogym

Technogym is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 55 million people train with Technogym in 85,000 wellness centres and 400,000 private homes world-wide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last eight Olympic Games and it's the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world. Learn more at technogym.com

About TrainingPeaks

TrainingPeaks creates endurance training apps and solutions that help athletes and coaches reach their goals. Featuring the world's largest endurance training marketplace, athletes can find personalized training plans, accredited coaches and powerful tools to track their progress. Coaches can earn accreditation, reach more athletes and grow their coaching business. Additional products include the Run With Hal adaptive training app, and WKO5 desktop software for cutting-edge scientific analysis. TrainingPeaks is trusted by Tour de France teams, IRONMAN® World Champions, Olympians, age-group athletes and coaches around the world. Learn more at trainingpeaks.com .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Technogym; TrainingPeaks