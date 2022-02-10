SparkCognition Names Lord Browne of Madingley Chairman of Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions for business, is pleased to announce, as part of its growth objectives, that Lord John Browne of Madingley, former Group Chief Executive of BP plc, has been named Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Lord Browne initially joined SparkCognition's Board in 2020, and has been instrumental in guiding the company's growth through three acquisitions, a government subsidiary launch, the opening of an AI research facility, and most recently a $123 million Series D funding round. Browne succeeds Steve Nordlund, who served as Chairman for the past three years, and will remain on the board.

"I am incredibly proud of what I have been able to help SparkCognition accomplish, growing over 600% during my tenure, expanding globally, and building a world-class, purpose-driven, AI business," said Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager, Phantom Works, at Boeing. "I am confident in the future and Lord Browne's leadership, knowing his experience with business transformation will be integral to our success."

"I am honored to have been asked to serve as Chairman. I look forward to working with the Board, the Founder and CEO, Amir Husain, and the rest of the SparkCognition leadership team to support the company's extraordinary growth," said Lord Browne. "SparkCognition is uniquely qualified to help businesses realize the full potential of artificial intelligence. They offer solutions that help organizations unlock actionable insights from their data and achieve operational excellence—ultimately fostering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future."

Lord Browne served as Group Chief Executive of BP from 1995 to 2007, having joined the company in 1966 as a university apprentice. He led BP through a period of significant growth and transformation, including a merger with Amoco in 1998. In 2007, Lord Browne joined Riverstone, where he was co-head of the world's largest renewable energy private equity fund until 2015 and he is now the Chairman of BeyondNetZero, a climate growth equity venture established in partnership with General Atlantic. Lord Browne is also the independent Co-Chairman of the Prime Minister's Council on Science and Technology, Chairman of the Francis Crick Institute, Chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, Chairman of the Courtauld Institute of Art, and a past President of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

"I want to personally thank Steve for his leadership and welcome Lord Browne to his new role, bringing strategic vision and critical thinking which will enable us to accelerate AI adoption across industries, drawing from his expertise in oil and gas, renewables, engineering, and government," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. "His vast experience and commitment to innovation, exemplified most recently by his global contribution to net-zero initiatives, will continue to be instrumental in advancing SparkCognition's role as the trusted AI provider to industry."

Lord Browne will serve as Chairman of the Board composed of global industry leaders and visionaries, including General John R. Allen (retired), the Honorable Lisa Disbrow, Sumant Mandal, Steve Nordlund, Pankaj Patel, John Thornton, and Amir Husain.

