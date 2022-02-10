Private Investment Platform Linqto Names Susan Miller Chief Growth Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto , the leading digital investment platform for private technology market securities, announced the appointment of Susan Miller as Chief Growth Officer. Miller will lead Linqto's growth and marketing initiatives with particular focus on attracting more accredited investors to the platform and expanding the Linqto ecosystem.

Linqto Chief Growth Officer Susan Miller (PRNewswire)

Miller is a serial tech entrepreneur with experience in AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, APIs and mobile. She comes to Linqto from Brightfield, where she was the Chief Revenue Officer for the Sapphire Ventures-backed tech company. Before that, Miller served as Chief Marketing Officer at AnyPresence and JustApis, backed by Grotech Ventures and Kinetic Ventures respectively. Miller is an experienced growth executive who managed the Global Intellectual Capital Solutions Group for Mercer, a division of Marsh and McLennan (MMC) and the Finance and Middle Market practices at Corporate Executive Board (CEB, now Gartner).

Nearly 98% of accredited investors do not invest in private market securities, citing illiquidity, inaccessibility, and high costs as the main impediments. Linqto makes investing in these securities simple and affordable for accredited investors of all sizes, removing the barrier of entry into the private market previously ruled by large institutional buyers. Miller will aid in attracting further accredited investors to the platform, leveraging her vast experience in marketing, sales and user growth.

"Companies are going public later, hitting the steep part of their growth curve while still private, with access to their pre-IPO unicorn shares limited to the private equity elite. Linqto has an inspiring mission and tremendous ecosystem primed to enable scale and innovation," said Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer at Linqto. "I'm thrilled to join Bill Sarris, Joe Endoso, and the Linqto team on their journey toward democratizing access to the private market and look forward to fueling transformative growth for the company."

Linqto boasts a strong portfolio of technology unicorns in which accredited investors can purchase equity stakes, including companies like Ripple, Varo, Impossible Foods, Optoro, WHOOP and Kraken. Members have seen a strong return on investment to date, with nearly 40% of portfolio companies added in 2021 having either already exited or in the process of exiting.

About Linqto:

Linqto is a leader in liquidity in the private sector, providing accredited investors access to affordable investment opportunities in the world's top unicorns. Learn more at https://www.linqto.com/ .

Press Contact:

Jordan Iseral

Weber Shandwick

jiseral@weberschandwick.com

