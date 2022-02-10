Win Stuff
MGM Growth Properties Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP" or the "Company") (NYSE: MGP) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Net income attributable to MGP Class A shareholders for the quarter was $52.0 million, or $0.33 per dilutive share, and for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $205.5 million, or $1.36 per dilutive share.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Consolidated rental revenue of $193.0 million;
  • Consolidated net income of $87.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • Consolidated Funds From Operations(1) ("FFO") of $160.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations(2) ("AFFO") of $179.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(3) ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $249.4 million;
  • General and administrative expenses of $6.2 million; and
  • Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $25.0 million.

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021:

  • Consolidated rental revenue of $757.9 million;
  • Consolidated net income of $359.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • FFO of $638.4 million, or $2.37 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • AFFO of $693.3 million, or $2.57 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $979.2 million;
  • General and administrative expenses of $18.1 million; and
  • Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $100.8 million.

As of December 31, 2021, there were approximately 268.1 million Operating Partnership units outstanding in the Operating Partnership of which MGM owned approximately 111.4 million, or 41.5%, while MGP owns the remaining 58.5%.

On October 29, 2021, the Company acquired the real estate assets of MGM Springfield from MGM for $400 million of cash consideration. MGM Springfield was added to the MGM-MGP Master Lease between the Company and MGM and, as a result, the annual rent payment increased by $30 million.

In addition, on December 13, 2021, MGM entered into an agreement to sell the equity interests of The Mirage to an affiliate of Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc ("Hard Rock"). Upon closing, the master lease agreement between the Company and MGM (or MGM's master lease with VICI, in the event that the VICI transaction is consummated prior to closing) will be amended and restated to reflect a $90 million reduction in annual cash rent and a new lease will be entered into with Hard Rock to reflect an initial $90 million annual cash rent. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2022, subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the consummation or termination of the VICI transaction.

The following table provides a reconciliation of MGP's consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021


Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021


Consolidated


(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Net income

$                                 87,036


$                               359,240

Depreciation1

62,163


235,485

Share of depreciation of unconsolidated affiliate

10,499


41,941

Property transactions, net

502


1,710

Funds From Operations

160,200


638,376

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges

8,257


33,649

Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate

65


257

Non-cash compensation expense

2,537


4,827

Straight-line rental revenues, excluding lease incentive asset

17,897


66,293

Share of straight-line rental revenues of unconsolidated affiliate

(12,135)


(49,028)

Amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue on non-
normal tenant improvements

4,628


18,509

Acquisition-related expenses

935


7,500

Non-cash ground lease rent, net

260


1,038

Other expenses

540


1,643

Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net

(6,056)


(39,071)

Provision for income taxes

2,376


9,328

Adjusted Funds From Operations

179,504


693,321

Interest income

(56)


(593)

Interest expense

64,530


265,942

Share of interest expense of unconsolidated affiliate

13,731


54,476

Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges

(8,257)


(33,649)

Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate

(65)


(257)

Adjusted EBITDA

$                               249,387


$                               979,240





Weighted average Operating Partnership units outstanding




Basic

268,190


269,674

Diluted

268,375


269,868





Earnings per Operating Partnership unit




Basic

$                                     0.32


$                                     1.33

Diluted

$                                     0.32


$                                     1.33





FFO per Operating Partnership unit




Diluted

$                                     0.60


$                                     2.37

AFFO per Operating Partnership unit




Diluted

$                                     0.67


$                                     2.57


(1) Includes depreciation on Mandalay Bay real estate assets through February 14, 2020.

Financial Position

The Company had $8.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash received from rent payments under the Master Lease for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $215.9 million and $844.3 million, respectively. Cash received from distributions from the unconsolidated affiliate, MGP BREIT Venture, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $23.7 million and $94.1 million, respectively.

On January 15, 2022, the Operating Partnership made a cash distribution of $140.8 million relating to the fourth quarter, $58.5 million of which was paid to MGM and $82.3 million of which was paid to MGP. Simultaneously, MGP paid a cash dividend of $0.525 per share.

The Company's debt at December 31, 2021 was as follows (in thousands):


December 31, 2021

Senior secured credit facility:


Senior secured revolving credit facility

$                             50,000

5.625% senior notes, due 2024

1,050,000

4.625% senior notes, due 2025

800,000

4.50% senior notes, due 2026

500,000

5.75% senior notes, due 2027

750,000

4.50% senior notes, due 2028

350,000

3.875% senior notes, due 2029

750,000

Total principal amount of debt

4,250,000

Less: Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs

(33,123)

Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$                        4,216,877

Details



1

Consolidated Funds From Operations ("FFO") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net), plus depreciation, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts plus the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate.



2

Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO as adjusted for amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue (which is defined as the difference between contractual rent and cash rent payments, excluding lease incentive asset amortization); the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; and provision for income taxes.



3

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ("Adjusted EBITDA") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as adjusted for gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net); depreciation; the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue; the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; interest income; interest expense (including amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges); the Company's share of interest expense (including amortization of financing costs) of its unconsolidated affiliate; and provision for income taxes.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that have not been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") that management believes are useful to investors in comparing operating and financial results between periods. Management believes that this is especially true since these measures exclude depreciation and management believes that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. The Company believes such a presentation also provides investors with a meaningful measure of the Company's operating results in comparison to the operating results of other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to further supplement AFFO and FFO and to provide investors a performance metric which excludes interest expense. In addition to non-cash items, the Company adjusts AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for acquisition-related expenses. While we do not label these expenses as non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, management believes that it is helpful to adjust for these expenses when they do occur to allow for comparability of results between periods because each acquisition is (and will be) of varying size and complexity and may involve different types of expenses depending on the type of property being acquired and from whom.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions.

Reconciliations of consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA are included in this release.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 13 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2021, MGP's portfolio of destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 32,700 hotel rooms, 1.7 million casino square footage, and 3.6 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

This release includes "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGP's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MGP has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGP's ability to complete the VICI Transaction on the anticipated terms or at all; MGP's ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, any regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing MGP's planned acquisitions or projects, including any acquisitions of properties from MGM; the ultimate timing and outcome of any planned acquisitions or projects; MGP's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; MGP's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to MGP; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in MGP's period reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGP is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGP updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues








Rental revenue

$               193,031


$               188,304


$               757,941


$               768,442

Ground lease and other

6,006


6,039


24,122


24,155

Total Revenues

199,037


194,343


782,063


792,597









Expenses








Depreciation

62,163


58,161


235,485


236,853

Property transactions, net

502


192


1,710


195,182

Ground lease expense

5,888


5,921


23,648


23,681

Acquisition-related expenses

935



7,500


980

General and administrative

6,195


3,987


18,055


16,076

Total Expenses

75,683


68,261


286,398


472,772









Other income (expense)








Income from unconsolidated affiliate

25,016


25,030


100,824


89,056

Interest income

56


442


593


4,345

Interest expense

(64,530)


(64,237)


(265,942)


(228,786)

Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net

6,056


7,495


39,071


4,664

Other

(540)


(182)


(1,643)


(18,999)


(33,942)


(31,452)


(127,097)


(149,720)

Income before income taxes

89,412


94,630


368,568


170,105

Provision for income taxes

(2,376)


(3,370)


(9,328)


(9,734)

Net income

87,036


91,260


359,240


160,371

Less: Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interest

(34,988)


(49,777)


(153,737)


(84,242)

Net income attributable to Class A
shareholders

$                 52,048


$                 41,483


$               205,503


$                 76,129









Weighted average Class A shares
outstanding:








Basic

156,818


131,574


151,000


129,491

Diluted

157,003


131,780


151,194


129,653









Earnings per Class A share








Basic

$                     0.33


$                     0.32


$                     1.36


$                     0.59

Diluted

$                     0.33


$                     0.31


$                     1.36


$                     0.59

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



December 31,


2021


2020

ASSETS

Real estate investments, net

$                8,780,521


$                8,310,737

Lease incentive asset

487,141


507,161

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

816,756


810,066

Cash and cash equivalents

8,056


626,385

Prepaid expenses and other assets

22,237


25,525

Above market lease, asset

38,293


39,867

Operating lease right-of-use assets

278,102


280,565

Total assets

$             10,431,106


$             10,600,306





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities




Debt, net

$                4,216,877


$                4,168,959

Due to MGM Resorts International and affiliates

172


316

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

57,543


124,109

Accrued interest

55,685


48,505

Dividend and distribution payable

140,765


136,484

Deferred revenue

221,542


156,760

Deferred income taxes, net

41,217


33,298

Operating lease liabilities

337,460


341,133

Total liabilities

5,071,261


5,009,564





Shareholders' equity




Class A shares: no par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 156,750,325 and
131,459,651 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively


Additional paid-in capital

3,735,727


3,114,331

Accumulated deficit

(537,715)


(422,897)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(41,189)


(51,197)

Total Class A shareholders' equity

3,156,823


2,640,237

Noncontrolling interest

2,203,022


2,950,505

Total shareholders' equity

5,359,845


5,590,742

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             10,431,106


$             10,600,306

MGP Logo
MGP Logo(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-growth-properties-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-301479327.html

SOURCE MGM Growth Properties LLC

