FORBES LISTS AHRC NEW YORK CITY AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST MID-SIZE EMPLOYERS

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AHRC New York City was named one of Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers for a second consecutive year.

Founded in 1949, AHRC NYC has grown into the state's largest nonprofit organization supporting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. AHRC NYC was the only organization in the field named to the Forbes list.

AHRC NYC ranked 217 of 500 companies listed this year and 7th in the healthcare and social industry. In 2021, AHRC NYC ranked 462.

"We are proud of the Forbes Best Midsize Employer recognition. I believe it is truly a testament to our dedicated workforce, especially during the two years of the pandemic," said Marco Damiani, CEO of AHRC NYC. "Nearly 5,000 people have chosen this as their workplace, and we always welcome new, passionate and talented colleagues to join us in our mission. While I consider this a well-deserved recognition, I know we can always do better. There are still significant challenges facing us in our work, and we will always aim to improve the quality of the supports we provide every day and the vital impact on people with disabilities and our staff who support them."

America's Best Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 1,000 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The list is divided into two rankings: 500 large and 500 midsize employers.

Employees Feel Honored and Proud

Denise Polanco-Nieves, Principal of AHRC NYC's Brooklyn Blue Feather Elementary School has worked with the organization for 25 years. "I am very proud to be part of this well-balanced organization that does such important work to benefit people with disabilities in an ethically responsible manner and that treats them with great dignity and respect," she said. "I am also proud of the ongoing support and the resources that AHRC NYC provides to its employees to ensure that we successfully fulfill our mission. In my eyes, we are an organization with processes and practices that are indisputably best-in-class."

Therese Williams-Wiggins, who has worked for over 13 years with AHRC NYC as a Direct Support Professional until she was recently promoted to Manager, was thrilled with the recognition. "I'm honored to be a part of a company where hard work and dedication is appreciated and rewarded," said Williams-Wiggins, of AHRC NYC's Bloomberg Apartment 3C in Queens. "Being a part of the AHRC NYC family, and this recognition gives me unimaginable pleasure and only serves as a catalyst in driving my co-workers and I to strive for even greater excellence."

About AHRC New York City:

A family governed organization, AHRC NYC is committed to a mission of advocating for people who are neurodiverse to live full and equitable lives. AHRC NYC is in pursuit of social justice for all people with disabilities.

