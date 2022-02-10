Cloudpermit Launches a Software Solution for Planning Departments

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudpermit , a U.S.-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) company, launched a new cloud-based software solution for planning departments today.

Cloudpermit's Planning software solution allows planning departments to interact with online maps integrated with their GIS, give their applicants and staff an online user experience, and circulate applications online to internal and external agencies and departments. (PRNewswire)

Now, U.S. local governments can benefit from online and efficient processes for their building permitting, planning, and code enforcement needs.

Planning departments can now benefit from interactive maps integrated with their GIS (geographic information system), offer their applicants and staff an online user experience, and circulate planning applications online to internal and external agencies and departments.

Cloudpermit is accessible on any mobile device and empowers users to communicate in a collaborative and structured environment at any time, from anywhere.

This solution also enables planning departments to easily review planning applications with accurate and interactive online maps. Staff can quickly find an application's property borders, discover various layers such as planning designations or environmentally sensitive areas, and receive accurate and up-to-date information without needing to fill in information every time.

To give local governments an in-depth look at the advantages Cloudpermit's Planning software solution provides, Cloudpermit is hosting a free 30-minute webinar on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST: Double Your Planning Department's Efficiency. For webinar information and registration, please click here.

About Cloudpermit: Cloudpermit is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that provides local governments with cloud-based software solutions for community development. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Cloudpermit was founded over ten years ago and delivers online land management processes to local governments across North America and Europe. Cloudpermit is committed to efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions that benefit building, planning, and code enforcement departments, development communities, and the public. Please visit cloudpermit.com for additional information.

Media Contacts:

Anna Rolnicki

Director of Marketing, North America

289-208-0930

anna.rolnicki@cloudpermit.com

Carly Thackray

Marketing and Communications Manager, North America

437-882-0292

carly.thackray@cloudpermit.com

