California housing affordability improves in fourth-quarter 2021 as prices level off and incomes grow, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A tempering of home price growth combined with a solid increase in household incomes improved the affordability outlook for Californians in the fourth quarter of 2021, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in fourth-quarter 2021 inched up to 25 percent from 24 percent in the third quarter of 2021 but was down from 27 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). The fourth-quarter 2021 figure is less than half of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $148,000 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $797,470 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the fourth quarter of 2021. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,700, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.28 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.07 percent in third-quarter 2021 and 2.96 percent in fourth-quarter 2020.

With the median price of condominiums and townhomes reaching another record high in fourth-quarter 2021, affordability for condos and townhomes dipped from the previous quarter. Thirty-six percent of California households earned the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $610,350 median-priced condo/townhome in the fourth quarter of 2021, which required an annual income of $113,200 to make monthly payments of $2,830. The fourth quarter 2021 figure was down from 41 percent a year ago.

Compared with California, half of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $361,700 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $67,200 to make monthly payments of $1,680. Nationwide affordability was down from 55 percent a year ago.

Key points from the fourth-quarter 2021 Housing Affordability report include:

Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability in the fourth quarter of 2021 declined in 19 counties, improved in 19 counties and remained unchanged in 13 counties. Compared to the previous year, forty-one counties experienced a drop in housing affordability from a year ago, 6 counties increased year-over-year, and four counties remained flat from last year.



In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area , affordability improved from the previous quarter in Alameda , Contra Costa , Marin and Napa and was unchanged in the remaining five counties. San Mateo County was the least affordable Bay Area county, at just 19 percent of households able to purchase the $2,100,000 median-priced home. Forty-two percent of Solano County households could afford the $585,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.



In the Southern California region, Los Angeles was the only county whose affordability improved from the previous quarter. Orange , Riverside , San Bernardino and Ventura counties recorded a decline in affordability from the previous quarter and San Diego was unchanged. At 17 percent, Orange County was the least affordable, and San Bernardino was the most affordable at 42 percent.



In the Central Valley region, Kings County was the most affordable at 54 percent, and San Benito was the least affordable at 27 percent.



In the Central Coast region, Santa Cruz County was the least affordable, and San Luis Obispo County was the most affordable at 22 percent.



For the state as a whole, Lassen (63 percent) was the most affordable county in in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by Kings (54 percent), Merced (45 percent), Shasta (45 percent) and Tuolumne (45 percent). Lassen also required the lowest minimum qualifying income to purchase a median-priced home at $46,000 .



Mono (13 percent), Orange (17 percent) and Santa Cruz (17 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state, with each requiring at least a minimum income of $158,000 to purchase a median-priced home in the county. San Mateo required the highest minimum qualifying income to buy a median-priced home in fourth-quarter 2021 at $390,000 . The other two California counties with a minimum qualifying income exceeding $300,000 were San Francisco ($338,800) and Santa Clara ($311,200) .



Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Yuba and Mariposa , dropping 13 and 11 points, respectively from the fourth quarter of 2020. The drop in affordability in Yuba was due partly to a surge in the county's median price from a year ago but also was due to the decline in its median household income. For Mariposa , the decline in affordability was caused by a 25.3 percent year-over-year increase in its median home price.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Fourth quarter 2021

STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 4 2021 Qtr. 3 2021

Qtr. 4 2020

Median Home Price Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance Minimum Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family home 25 24

27

$797,470 $3,700 $148,000 Calif. Condo/Townhome 36 37

41

$610,350 $2,830 $113,200 Los Angeles Metro Area 26 26

30

$722,000 $3,350 $134,000 Inland Empire 35 36

41

$530,000 $2,460 $98,400 San Francisco Bay Area 23 22

24

$1,250,000 $5,800 $232,000 United States 50 50

55

$361,700 $1,680 $67,200

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 20 19

23

$1,265,000 $5,870 $234,800 Contra Costa 33 31

34

$870,000 $4,040 $161,600 Marin 23 22

22

$1,605,000 $7,450 $298,000 Napa 24 23

29

$885,000 $4,110 $164,400 San Francisco 21 21

20

$1,825,000 $8,470 $338,800 San Mateo 19 19

20

$2,100,000 $9,750 $390,000 Santa Clara 22 22

22

$1,675,000 $7,780 $311,200 Solano 42 42

45

$585,000 $2,720 $108,800 Sonoma 28 28

28

$774,500 $3,600 $144,000 Southern California















Los Angeles 21 19

23

$797,890 $3,700 $148,000 Orange 17 18

22

$1,150,000 $5,340 $213,600 Riverside 32 33

39

$585,000 $2,720 $108,800 San Bernardino 42 43

48

$450,000 $2,090 $83,600 San Diego 23 23

26

$845,000 $3,920 $156,800 Ventura 24 25

27

$849,000 $3,940 $157,600 Central Coast















Monterey 19 20

18

$850,000 $3,950 $158,000 San Luis Obispo 22 24

25

$802,000 $3,720 $148,800 Santa Barbara 20 17

16

$919,000 $4,270 $170,800 Santa Cruz 17 17

19

$1,210,000 $5,620 $224,800 Central Valley















Fresno 40 42

48

$387,500 $1,800 $72,000 Glenn 43 44

47

$335,000 $1,560 $62,400 Kern 43 45

48

$340,000 $1,580 $63,200 Kings 54 56

57

$330,000 $1,530 $61,200 Madera 42 43

49

$390,000 $1,810 $72,400 Merced 45 44

45

$370,000 $1,720 $68,800 Placer 39 38

42

$650,000 $3,020 $120,800 Sacramento 39 39

43

$515,000 $2,390 $95,600 San Benito 27 27

31

$780,000 $3,620 $144,800 San Joaquin 38 37

42

$499,000 $2,320 $92,800 Stanislaus 40 41

46

$440,000 $2,040 $81,600 Tulare 44 46

49

$329,000 $1,530 $61,200 Far North















Butte 35 35

35

$443,000 $2,060 $82,400 Lassen 63 68

67

$246,750 $1,150 $46,000 Plumas 39 38

45

$418,750 $1,940 $77,600 Shasta 45 44

49

$369,000 $1,710 $68,400 Siskiyou 44 41

48

$305,000 $1,420 $56,800 Tehama 40 38

45

$327,500 $1,520 $60,800 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 43 42

50

$420,000 $1,950 $78,000 Calaveras 40 39

44

$460,000 $2,140 $85,600 Del Norte 39 35

36

$350,000 $1,630 $65,200 El Dorado 37 35

41

$630,000 $2,930 $117,200 Humboldt 30 32

38

$437,500 $2,030 $81,200 Lake 43 42

46

$341,200 $1,580 $63,200 Mariposa 30 35

41

$470,000 $2,180 $87,200 Mendocino 22 23

28

$551,000 $2,560 $102,400 Mono 13 13

11

$850,000 $3,950 $158,000 Nevada 37 35

40

$530,000 $2,460 $98,400 Sutter 41 42

46

$418,000 $1,940 $77,600 Tuolumne 45 45

50

$385,000 $1,790 $71,600 Yolo 33 33

38

$589,450 $2,740 $109,600 Yuba 36 38

49

$411,450 $1,910 $76,400

