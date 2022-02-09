VeggieTales® Episodes to Stream on Minno through Partnership with Big Idea/NBCUniversal Global Distribution Temporary downloads available for entire catalogue; companion activity guides launching for additional episodes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families craving more adventures of Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber, Junior Asparagus, and the rest of the gang will soon get their fill as a fresh-picked batch of VeggieTales® episodes heads to Minno.

"We love shows like VeggieTales® that are fun, faithful, and can be shared with the whole family." - Erick Goss , Minno

A kids' media and tech company dedicated to helping families experience Jesus every day, Minno has teamed with VeggieTales® to bring the additional content to its streaming audience. Release dates are as follows:

January 25, 2022: VeggieTales ® episodes new to Minno

11 episodes focused on the Fruit of the Spirit added to Minno's 50+ episode catalogue. Titles include: "God Wants Us To Make Peace," "A Lifetime Supply of Joy," "The Power of Love," "Patience Takes Practice," and "Being Gentle Makes You Great."

Themed playlists of Minno's entire VeggieTales® catalogue centered on "Girl Power," "Bible Stories," "Storybook Classics," and "Action Stories".

February 1, 2022: Minno's "Silly Songs MixTape!"

Only available for Minno members - "Minno's MixTape," which is comprised of 31 individual VeggieTales® Silly Songs.

Throughout 2022 & 2023: New episodes added

Additional episodes released regularly.

"We are excited to bring these additional VeggieTales® episodes to our Minno Members and help families discover new VeggieTales®," says Erick Goss, CEO and co-founder of Minno. "Christian families are challenged when looking for media options that reflect their faith and values. They have unlimited options but very few good choices. We created Minno to change that. We love featuring shows like VeggieTales® that reflect storytelling that is fun, faithful, and can be shared with the whole family."

The additional episodes will be supported by companion activity guides developed in collaboration with the VeggieTales® and Minno teams. These off-screen companion resources will begin rolling out throughout the Spring to support the Fruit of the Spirit episodes, helping parents engage kids in conversations that matter and fun that engages their imagination.

"The additional episodes feature stories of the Veggies helping to revive Mr. Nezzer's dilapidated theater," says Leslie Ferrell, SVP Big Idea, Content Group Universal Pictures Content Group. "Each show focuses on one of the Fruit of the Spirit - like love, joy, or peace - and is filled with hilarious on-stage performances and backstage antics."

"VeggieTales® is such a special show for most families," adds Goss. "It's a privilege to provide our Members the opportunity to experience VeggieTales® and see new and cherished memories being made. We love providing content across our platforms that helps families experience Jesus every day."

Minno welcomes new members to its app, which is accessible in all app stores, at both annual ($69.99/yr) and monthly ($6.99/month) membership levels. For more information, visit www.gominno.com .

ABOUT MINNO

Minno is a kids' media and tech company that helps families experience Jesus every day and have a lot of fun together, on and off the screen. We are making screen time count by curating and creating shows, books, and resources that put kids first and support families. The Minno app, available on all platforms, includes more than 2,600 episodes in 125 shows, including 100 original "5 Minute Family Devotionals." Minno Life parent resources offers expert-written blogs, Life Guides on key topics, activity packs and downloads, as well as the Minno Raising Boys and Girls Podcast (2M+ downloads). Minno Kids Publishing offers the fastest-selling, Christian Book Award-winning children's Bible, the Minno Laugh & Grow Bible. Learn more at www.gominno.com .

ABOUT VEGGIETALES

VeggieTales® is distinguished as the most successful faith-based children's franchise of all time and is a leading animated property in the US with moms of preschoolers. VeggieTales® has an incredible franchise history having sold 75+ million videos, 16 million books, 7 million CDs and 80 million music streams. VeggieTales® enjoyed four seasons as a top-rated series on NBC Saturday mornings, Telemundo and ION TV via the Qubo® children's programming block. The property's two theatrical releases, Jonah-A VeggieTales Movie® (2002), and The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything®-A VeggieTales Movie® (2008) rank as top performing children's films.

Currently airing, VeggieTales in the House® is an Emmy® nominated original Netflix series. www.VeggieTales.com.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PICTURES CONTENT GROUP

Headquartered in London, Universal Pictures Content Group is a repertoire center acquiring and producing multi-genre entertainment for distribution across theatrical, home entertainment, television and digital platforms on a worldwide basis. Universal Pictures Content Group is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development,

Fandango and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world- renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is responsible for the licensing and distribution of NBCUniversal product to all forms of television and new media platforms in the U.S., Canada and in over 200 territories internationally. NBCUniversal's content portfolio includes a vast and diverse library of more than 6,500 feature films and 170,000 television episodes, including current and classic titles, non-scripted programming, kids, sports, news, long-form and short- form programming from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, NBC Late Night properties, DreamWorks Animation, Telemundo, and more, as well as locally produced content from around the world. Global Distribution is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

New VeggieTales now streaming on Minno! (PRNewswire)

