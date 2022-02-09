GOBankingRates Launches Comprehensive Tax Guide to Help Americans Navigate a Complex Tax Year GOBankingRates' extensive tax resource center covers all the ins and outs of the current tax season.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax season is officially underway, and GOBankingRates is ensuring Americans have access to all the information they need – from need-to-know dates to the answers to complicated tax questions – in their 2022 taxes resource center .



GOBankingRates has all the answers for the most common tax questions to the most complex in their 2022 comprehensive tax guide. (PRNewswire)

This year's taxes guide features more than 100 pieces of content covering everything from all the documents you need to file taxes to how cryptocurrency transactions are taxed . It also includes a calculator that can help estimate your 2021 tax refund. It features advice for tax filers in every category, whether they are a new parent, first-time filer or retiree . It also takes an in-depth look at how remote work culture is affecting the 2022 tax season, from how to figure out where to file if you are a digital nomad to how to know if you can deduct your home office expenses.



GOBankingRates is also paying particular attention to how federal COVID relief programs, like stimulus payments and the child tax credit , will be playing a role in Americans' overall tax picture this year.



Finally, our tax guide features exclusive survey data on how and when Americans plan to file their taxes in 2022, what they plan to do with their refunds and more.

"Our goal is to make tax season as painless as possible by providing our readers with a robust resource for all of their tax-related questions and concerns," said Don Sena, Vice President of Content for GOBankingRates.com . "This year may be especially challenging for filers due to a number of factors, including a changing working world, the addition of the child tax credit and the rise of cryptocurrency trading. But no matter what your tax situation is, GOBankingRates aims to be that one-stop-shop this tax season to get any information you may need."

