Emerge Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Bring Physical Touch to the Metaverse As more people look to the Metaverse for connection and collaboration, Emerge launches its first consumer product, Emerge Home, that enables physical touch in social virtual reality experiences.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge , a social virtual connection company, today announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for their Emerge Home system: the first product to enable immersive 'bare-hands' tactile experiences in the Metaverse.

Emerge launches its first product, Emerge Home, to enable physical touch in social virtual reality experiences.

The Emerge Home Kickstarter campaign going live today will reward backers with early access to its first consumer product, recently revealed at the GamesBeat Summit Into the Metaverse 2 .

The campaign will offer six product reward tiers for pledgers who will become the first adopters of Emerge Home, in two delivery windows: the early delivery window in April 2022, will grant pledgers access to a Consumer Beta community, where they will share ideas and feedback to help Emerge enhance the user experience for this innovative product. A second delivery timeframe in the Fall of 2022 will also provide additional tactile game content and experiences in development. Other Kickstarter reward tiers will offer discounts for pledgers securing 2 or more devices, as Emerge Home has been designed for multi-user social VR experiences, for people to gather and play in a safe and trusted environment with their inner circles.

The Emerge Home system consists of three components: the Emerge Wave-1 device, the Emerge Home social virtual experience, and the Emerge Home mobile app. The Emerge Wave-1 is a new tabletop device that invites your bare hands to be your controllers. Around the same footprint as a 13" laptop, it emits sculpted ultrasonic waves that allow users to feel and interact via touch in the virtual world. Through the use of Emerge's patented technology, the Emerge Wave-1 creates a mid-air field of interaction up to three feet above the device and 120 degrees around it.

"Emerge Home is for people who see social virtual games as meaningful ways to connect emotionally with others," said Isaac Castro, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Emerge. "We are excited for the first adopters of Emerge Home to start sharing this journey, in just a few weeks."

"We've designed Emerge Home staying true to our vision, informed by rigorous research, and inspired by the hopes and ideas of the people who have shared their insights along the journey of developing this product. Our early adopter Beta community will play a pivotal role in helping us shape the evolution of Emerge Home, which we hope delivers new and unique ways for people to feel connected across distance" said Mauricio Teran, Co-founder & Head of Insights

"Emerge Home is the first step in a broader journey to create a new language of touch in virtual worlds," said Sly Spencer Lee, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Emerge. "Through Emerge Home experiences and game rooms, we are excited to explore how we can better connect, play, and share emotions in the metaverse." ".

The Emerge Home system is available today, February 8th, on Kickstarter: Emerge Home on Kickstarter . With a retail value of $499, pledgers today can take advantage of a 24-hour launch sale pledge of $350. For more information about Emerge, please visit: www.emerge.io and Emerge Discord: https://discord.gg/ty745Yde .

About Emerge

Emerge is a social virtual connection company building a new paradigm for human connection and interaction by enabling the tactile metaverse. The first step to rolling out the Emerge platform is a flagship product called Emerge Home™, a virtual gathering space to physically feel, connect and play with your loved ones through visuals, audio, and touch with bare hands - enabled by a new category of consumer device, the Emerge Wave-1, that uses ultrasound to create tactile sensations you can physically feel. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Emerge is backed by investors including Matthew Ball, Riot Games Co-founder Marc Merrill, Twitch Co-founder Kevin Lin, M13, Vulcan Capital, Afore Capital, Golden Ventures, and Trousdale Ventures.

