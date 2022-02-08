Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of January 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.6 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.4 billion and distributions of $200 million, partially offset by net inflows of $999 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 12/31/2021 Flows Depreciation Distributions 1/31/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $24,599 $763 ($1,167) $ - $24,195 Japan Subadvisory 11,329 (3) (697) (94) 10,535 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,799 (28) (367) - 6,404 Total Institutional Accounts 42,727 732 (2,231) (94) 41,134 Open-end Funds 50,911 201 (2,621) (57) 48,434 Closed-end Funds 12,991 66 (502) (49) 12,506 Total AUM $106,629 $999 ($5,354) ($200) $102,074

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

