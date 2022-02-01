Valid Eval awarded contract to help U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory modernize acquisition process and enhance participation from commercial innovators

DENVER AND WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Eval, a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that help manage complex group evaluations with transparency, efficiency and accountability, announced today it was awarded a task order to implement large-scale evaluation services for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in New Mexico, supporting the Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research (DETER) program.

This contract award supports AFRL by providing the Valid Eval tool and support services to assist traditional source selection technical evaluators in assessing and selecting innovative defense technologies and solutions.

"Valid Eval is working with DoD and Federal government to bring speed and integrity to the acquisition process through our user-friendly evaluation system and advanced data analytics," said Adam Rentschler, CEO and co-founder of Valid Eval. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to support another mission-critical AFRL program."

AFRL is the Air Force's only organization dedicated to developing warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace. Of AFRL's nine directorates, New Mexico hosts the Directed Energy and Space Vehicles directorates.

AFRL'S partnerships with the commercial sector, entrepreneurs, and academia is bringing about advanced technologies and training the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Valid Eval began its supporting military services with the Hyperspace Challenge, a program supporting U.S. Air Force, and currently supports Department of Air Force programs. Valid Eval also supports the United States Army's flagship xTech prize competition – xTechSearch – which allows selected small businesses access to pitch novel technology solutions directly to Army leadership, with open calls for white papers solicited twice per calendar year.

"We are operationalizing decision-making data to help industry and government improve technology and advance the mission," said Jacob Ablowitz, CTO and COO of Valid Eval. "Our DevSecOps environment and new technology simplifies the acquisition processes to easily complete audits and withstand bid protests."

By modernizing the acquisition process, Valid Eval serves as a model for how defense acquisitions can accelerate and improve integrity and outcomes at the same time. The company also supports innovation pipelines for the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Army, Department of Transportation and Department of Energy.

About Valid Eval

Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. Its secure SaaS platform works efficiently at virtually any scale to allow customers in the private and government sectors to involve a wide range of applicants, subjects, domain experts, and judges in evaluation and decision-making processes —all with an unprecedented degree of transparency, efficiency and accountability that builds trust in the process. Combining best practices from the learning sciences and systems engineering, Valid Eval delivers defensible, data driven results and provides robust reporting tools that help measure and monitor performance and demonstrate mission alignment.

