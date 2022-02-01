SPRY EXPANDS NIL COMPLIANCE OFFERINGS FOR COLLEGE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENTS WITH SPRYCONNECT

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRY, an innovative leader in NIL compliance software, announced today the launch of a SpryConnect, a new general compliance product that will streamline NIL processes and general compliance systems on one secure, user-friendly, customizable platform.

"We have had great success with Spry NIL, our initial offering, helping colleges in all three NCAA Divisions navigate the new NIL landscape," said Spry founder and CEO Lyle Adams, a member of Wake Forest's 2007 NCAA champion soccer team. "However, during our ongoing conversations with athletic departments and administrators several trends surfaced. SpryConnect is the answer to those concerns."

With SpryConnect, athletic departments will have the ability to connect with their teams like never before. SpryConnect features dynamic messaging, centralized information, automated process and a robust rules engine among other enhancements:

Dynamic Messaging

Teams often use existing external messaging solutions such as iMessage/Whatsapp/Slack for internal communication. However, these solutions do not cover some important situations such as sending digital forms or event reminders. SpryConnect's dynamic messaging makes sure the team stays connected while keeping compliance in mind.

Centralized Information

Administrators can access ALL department information on SpryConnect including NIL compliance, academic and athletic schedules, CARA and RARA hours, education content as well as paperwork, financial aid situations, and more.

Automated Process

No need to remind student-athletes to complete a form or about an event in the future. Spry will take care of it for you.

Built In Compliance Rules

SpryConnect has built-in NCAA DI, DII and DIII rules and both NJCAA and NAIA rules to make sure all compliance requirements are fulfilled for each school across all divisions. It removes the burden from the Compliance Officer's shoulder.

SpryConnect bundles all these features in a user-friendly platform that will be continuously updated to meet client needs. It keeps all communications on one platform to ensure that compliance officers are aware of what is happening across every team in the program. From NIL to general compliance, SpryConnect is an all-encompassing platform so athletic departments do not have to spend more money or time on another solution.

About Spry

Spry is a compliance-focused solution for athletic departments. While very active in the NIL space since launching almost two years ago, Spry has signed on many colleges and universities across the country, including Penn State University, the University of Pennsylvania, St. Edwards University, and Wake Forest University and institutions in all three NCAA Divisions. SpryNIL reduces disclosure risk, saves time and resources, and provides student-athletes with educational resources. Spry's newest offering, SpryConnect, is a general compliance product that will streamline NIL processes and general compliance systems on one secure, user-friendly, customizable platform. SpryConnect features dynamic messaging, centralized information, automated processes, and a robust rules engine.

Links:

Spry Logo

SpryConnect Sample

For product info, contact:

Info@spry.so

Media Contact for Spry:

Tim Curry (914) 826-6030

timcurrycommunications@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Spry