Mathew S. Rosengart to Deliver Dean's Distinguished Lecture at Boston College Law School

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart, who has garnered international recognition for his legal victories on behalf of client Britney Spears and others, has been asked to deliver the Spring 2022 Dean's Distinguished Lecture at Boston College Law School on Feb. 22. Rosengart, who is an alumnus of Boston College Law School, will address students and members of the Greater Boston community at the event.

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including being named one of the Top 100 attorneys in California by the Daily Journal; a Leader of Influence and Top Litigator by the Los Angeles Business Journal, which recognized him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" who is a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America;" a Sports & Entertainment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law; and Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer. He has also perennially been recognized in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter's annual Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports, which recognize the nation's leading lawyers in media and entertainment.

For his representation of clients ranging from Steven Spielberg and Julia Louis Dreyfus to Facebook and Verizon, Rosengart has been described by NPR as a lawyer with "a lot of star power," by ABC's Good Morning America as a "powerhouse lawyer," and by The Guardian as a "high powered" lawyer. His client Sean Penn recently described him in a New York Times article as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles."

The Dean's Distinguished Lecture series began under Boston College Law School's former dean, Vincent Rougeau. Prior lecturers include Obama Foundation CEO David Simas and former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, among others.

