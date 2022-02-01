InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Battery (OCM-1475)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by having to continually change out multiple batteries when using cordless tools," said an inventor from Fullerton, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a better battery pack designed to offer longer operating time."

The patent-pending UNIVERSAL BATTERY POWER features a battery pack that would supply power to a variety of tools and devices via a standard power output and power cord. In doing so, it could save users the time that may have been spent charging and changing out multiple batteries. It would also provide a much larger charge capacity to offer longer operating times. This convenient and efficient invention would be easy to use and it could reduce the weight of the tool in the user's hand. Additionally, it could be adapted for use with different tools and devices by use of a power adaptor and the battery packs could be produced in different sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

