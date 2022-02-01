BREAK FREE NYFW, A NYFW SHOWCASE WITH A CAUSE, CREATES ALLIANCES WITH ADDICTION RECOVERY LEADERS

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Break Free NYFW today announced new alliances with Recovery Centers of America , an addiction treatment facility that serves the NYC and New Jersey area, 10,000 Beds and Lyre's Spirits , an emerging mocktail brand.

Break Free NYFW, a runway show with a cause, is a hybrid experience happening both in person and virtually on February 14th. Looking to lead the discussion on mental health and substance use disorder within the fashion industry, Break Free has held virtual panel discussions with sober influencers since September 2021 including TEDx Speaker Jessica Landon and founder of "Doing it Sober" Daniella Park.

A portion of proceeds from this showcase will go towards 10,000 Beds , who provide scholarships to assist those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder to enter a rehabilitation center.

"We are honored to join Break Free NYFW in this important event highlighting behavioral health challenges and recovery from substance use and mental health disorders in the fashion industry," said Dr. Deni Carise, Chief Scientific Officer at Recovery Centers of America. "I know all too well the unique pressures and challenges faced by this community and welcome the opportunity to have an open dialogue about how to help more people find their path to recovery."

The show will be held during NYFW on Monday, February 14th at 7pm EST at Ideal Glass Studios located at 9 W 8th Street. Tickets start at $35 for general admission.

Founded by Alexandra Nyman, creative director of LadyCat and editor-in-chief of Soberocity , Nyman said, "Break Free NYFW is my plea to society to open up about their struggles with mental health and substance use disorders. If these past two years have taught us anything, it should be that our mental health needs to stop being pushed aside and ignored. This collaboration with Recovery Centers of America allows us to spread our message as well as to help those who are in need of assistance during these trying times."

Prior to the runway event, a panel discussion on addiction and mental health issues in the fashion industry featuring Founder of 10,000 Beds , Jean Krisle, Recovery Centers of America's Chief Scientific Officer Deni Carise, and mental health advocate and founder of URAWarrior , Bershan Shaw will be held on February 7 at 7pm EST.

