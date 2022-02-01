Diamond Awards Recognize Companies That Earn Best of Staffing for Five or More Consecutive Years

Aston Carter Earns 2022 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards Diamond Awards Recognize Companies That Earn Best of Staffing for Five or More Consecutive Years

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a leading staffing and consulting firm, announced today it has been honored with ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to clients and talent. This award recognizes staffing firms that have demonstrated exceptional service to customers — based exclusively on ratings from their clients and talent.

For the past seven consecutive years, Aston Carter's talent and clients have recognized them as a Best of Staffing industry leader — a distinction presented to less than 1% of all staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada. Agencies are honored with the Diamond Award after proving consistency of excellence for at least five consecutive years.

"At Aston Carter, one of our core values is commitment to serving our customers," saysAston Carter President Stuart Ferguson. "It is truly an honor to be recognized for living this value by our customers who put their trust in our team. We remain committed to delivering innovative career and workplace solutions, and exceptional service for our talent and clients across North America."

Over 74% of clients and 74% of talent ranked their experience with Aston Carter a 9 or 10 out of 10, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41% and 40%, respectively.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," says ClearlyRated CEO and Founder Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

For more information about Aston Carter's talent solutions and services, please visit AstonCarter.com.

About Aston Carter

Established in 1997, Aston Carter is a leading staffing and consulting firm, providing high-caliber talent and premium services to more than 7,000 companies across North America. Spanning four continents and more than 200 offices, Aston Carter extends its clients' capabilities by seeking solvers and delivering solutions to address today's workforce challenges. For organizations looking for innovative solutions shaped by critical-thinking professionals, visit AstonCarter.com.

Aston Carter is a company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

