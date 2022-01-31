U.S. Surgitech Announces Contract Agreement with Vizient

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Surgitech Inc., a medical device company that is bringing safety and efficiency to the operating room through their innovative product lines, has announced today that as of January 1, 2022, they have been awarded a contract in the category of patient positioning with Vizient. Vizient is one of the largest healthcare performance improvement companies in the U.S., serving about half the nation acute care providors, including 97% of academic medical centers, representing an estimated $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.

The SurgyPad is a top-quality Trendelenburg patient positioning system specifically designed to maximize patient comfort and security while meeting the safety and setup demands of a wide variety of surgical procedures. (Shown with Headrest) (PRNewswire)

The SurgyPad, a Trendelenburg patient positioning system, will be the featured product within the agreement, providing facilities with an all-in-one patient positioning system for laparoscopic and robotic surgeries in the specialties of General, Gynecology, Urology, Uro-gyn, and Colorectal. Also included in the contract are supporting headrest and face positioner.

The SurgyPad includes a six-strap system, anti-skid strip, and integrated arm protectors to keep the patient secure and improve patient safety. There are two sizes available: standard 36" and a longer 48" pad. Certain surgical procedures require the operating room table to tilt in varying degrees, making the SurgyPad a crucial component of these procedures to prevent patient injuries.

President of U.S. Surgitech, Maaz Meah states, "Offering Vizient members the SurgyPad at negotiated pricing through this contract represents an important milestone for our organization. It is critical for the operating room to be prepared for their patient's safety. The SurgyPad design is unique from other positioners in the industry. It is a solution that I developed after spending years in the OR and seeing firsthand the struggles the preoperative team faces when trying to position a patient safely."

