Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 results Thursday, February 17, 2022 after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review fourth quarter 2021 results will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.
A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.
Those wishing to participate should call:
North America Toll Free: 800-857-7465
International Toll: 1-312-470-0052
Passcode: Invesco
Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/470807229
An audio replay will be available until March 4, 2022 by calling:
866-360-3306 (North America) or 1-203-369-0161 (International).
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.