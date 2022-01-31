ATMOFIZER SPONSORED CAR WINS AT 24 HOURS OF DAYTONA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) would like to congratulate the drivers and the entire Steinbrenner Racing team for their historic win in Daytona, Florida at the 2022 edition of the Rolex "24 Hours of Daytona".

Devlin DeFrancesco, Pato O'ward and Eric Lux put the team in a position to win with Colton Herta finishing an incredible race that came down to the final minutes to decide the winner.

A six-time race winner in the IndyCar Series, Herta also was victorious in his first WeatherTech Championship race, the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona when he was part of the BMW Team RLL entry that won the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class. O'Ward was also a winner his first time at the 2017 24 Hours of Daytona, in the Prototype Challenge class when he won seven of eight races. The two have been teammates and rivals since their days in Indy Lights.

DeFrancesco will be Herta's IndyCar teammate at Andretti Autosport this year for his rookie season. The Canadian also has four previous WeatherTech Championship starts, all in prototypes, including a third-place LMP2 finish in last year's 24 Hours of Daytona with DragonSpeed. Herta, O'Ward and DeFrancesco are all age 22 or younger.

Lux is the veteran of the group, at age 33, driving in his first IMSA race when his three teammates were 5 or younger. Lux has six career wins and was the 2011 Prototype Challenge season champion.

"We are so proud of the drivers, Sean Jones and the entire team. What an incredible win for the team. After 23 hours it came down to the last 20 minutes, a true testament to the team's hard work and focus," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "Beyond the win on the track, we had the opportunity to connect with some amazing sponsors and companies to build the foundation for some incredible partnerships and opportunities for Atmofizer."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patented technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

