Aktify and Five9 Establish Partnership to Help Businesses Turn More Sales Leads into Inbound Calls Aktify announces its partnership with CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) leader Five9, combining its outbound conversational AI platform with the Five9 platform to enhance and empower call-center-reliant companies nationwide.

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktify Inc., an award-winning conversational collective intelligence (CI) platform for enterprise businesses, announced today that it has joined in partnership with Five9, an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions. Aktify's AI-powered SMS platform for nurturing sales leads is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace to help high-call-volume companies connect prospects to their inbound contact center agents.

Five9 is a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, bringing the power of the cloud to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. Aktify is a leader in Conversational AI and provides a platform that enables millions of conversations between brands and consumers by using data science and machine learning to extract value from leads who have expressed interest in a product or service. The partnership will enable seamless integration between the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center and Aktify's CI platform.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about partnering with Five9," Craig Daly , Chief Revenue Officer of Aktify stated. "The natural integration of both our products will help any high-lead, high-call volume company to create more revenue and truly excel as we go to market together."

Aktify is now officially one of Five9's premier independent software vendors (ISV) and has met all requirements to participate in the ISV program. This partnership will provide significant growth opportunities for every B2C organization that uses a sales call center.

"Proactive communication is a hallmark of great customer experience," said Walt Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at Five9. "Five9 is pleased to partner with Aktify to provide more choice and innovation in driving successful conversations between enterprises and their customers."

About Aktify

Aktify is a conversational intelligence company that connects brands to consumers. It solves the pervasive sales team problem of not being able to scale communication because of resource limitations. Robust data science is used to serve customers with thoughtful and dynamic conversations. By managing leads through a CRM or MAP integration, Aktify creates millions of weekly conversations through SMS and phone calls, delivering a 10x ROI to clients. Sales teams no longer need to spend time calling and emailing leads to get a live conversation scheduled - Aktify delivers the inbound calls of interested consumers.

To learn more about Aktify and how AI is changing the way companies intentionally converse with their customers, schedule a demo today. https://aktify.com/get-demo

