SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GWG Holdings, Inc. - GWGH

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GWGH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GWG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 18, 2022, GWG disclosed that its Annual Report will likely be filed "later than the March 31, 2022 due date" because of "the recently disclosed decision of its independent registered public accounting firm to decline to stand for reappointment." The Company further disclosed that it "did not make the January 15, 2022 interest payment of approximately $10.35 million and principal payments of approximately $3.25 million with respect to its L Bonds" product and that it elected to "voluntarily suspend its L Bonds sales effective as of January 10, 2022."

On this news, GWG's stock price fell $2.17 per share, or 27.7%, to close at $5.65 per share on January 18, 2022.

