Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call

iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution
(Section 897)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gains

Return of
Capital

03/01/21

03/15/21

$0.1100

$0.0000

$0.1100

$0.0201322

$0.0000

06/01/21

06/15/21

0.1250

0.0000

0.1250

0.0228775

0.0000

09/01/21

09/15/21

0.1250

0.0000

0.1250

0.0228775

0.0000

12/01/21

12/15/21

0.1250

0.0000

0.1250

0.0228775

0.0000



$0.4850

$0.0000

$0.4850

$0.0887647

$0.0000










8.00% Series D Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution
(Section 897)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gains

Return of
Capital

03/01/21

03/15/21

$0.5000

$0.0000

$0.5000

$0.0915102

$0.0000

06/01/21

06/15/21

0.5000

0.0000

0.5000

0.0915102

0.0000

09/01/21

09/15/21

0.5000

0.0000

0.5000

0.0915102

0.0000

12/01/21

12/15/21

0.5000

0.0000

0.5000

0.0915102

0.0000



$2.0000

$0.0000

$2.0000

$0.3660408

$0.0000









7.65% Series G Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution
(Section 897)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gains

Return of
Capital

03/01/21

03/15/21

$0.478125

$0.0000

$0.478125

$0.0875066

$0.0000

06/01/21

06/15/21

0.478125

0.0000

0.478125

0.0875066

0.0000

09/01/21

09/15/21

0.478125

0.0000

0.478125

0.0875066

0.0000

12/01/21

12/15/21

0.478125

0.0000

0.478125

0.0875066

0.0000



$1.912500

$0.0000

$1.912500

$0.3500264

$0.0000









7.50% Series I Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution
(Section 897)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gains

Return of
Capital

03/01/21

03/15/21

$0.46875

$0.0000

$0.46875

$0.0857908

$0.0000

06/01/21

06/15/21

0.46875

0.0000

0.46875

0.0857908

0.0000

09/01/21

09/15/21

0.46875

0.0000

0.46875

0.0857908

0.0000

12/01/21

12/15/21

0.46875

0.0000

0.46875

0.0857908

0.0000



$1.87500

$0.0000

$1.87500

$0.3431632

$0.0000









Form 1099-DIV box 2a:  Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company is reporting that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

           

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)
iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-announces-tax-treatment-of-2021-dividends-301470865.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.