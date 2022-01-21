Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, February 4

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Friday, February 4, 2022, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 1776729). A replay of the call will be available through February 11, 2022 at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 1776729). The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com.

