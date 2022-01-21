Leading Marketing Services Provider DCG ONE Announces Acquisition of The Garrigan Lyman Group (GLG) Newly formed partnership will further expand DCG ONE's agency capabilities and provide incremental brand strategy, digital depth and execution capabilities for its collective client base.

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCG ONE, one of the largest privately owned marketing services providers in the country, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of The Garrigan Lyman Group ("GLG"), an iconic Seattle-based brand and digital agency. The acquisition will triple the size of DCG ONE's agency division and further solidifies DCG ONE as a strategic turn-key provider for leading brands throughout the country.

DCG ONE (PRNewsfoto/DCG ONE)

Brad Clarke, President of DCG ONE stated "Over the last several years, we have been actively seeking ways to strategically grow our business. In January 2020, we welcomed new capital partners Clavis Capital Partners and Dobbs Management Service who have been amazing partners with a shared vision. And now, bringing in the iconic brand GLG to join our growing agency division will provide even more firepower for the great brands we partner with."

Tammy Peniston, Chief Commercial Officer of DCG ONE expanded, "GLG is an extraordinary agency with amazing talent and deep agency capabilities. Its Principal Rebecca Lyman and I have known each other for over 20 years through various professional groups and project work between our organizations. Having that history, insight and trust between each other made this acquisition a no brainer."

Rebecca A. Lyman, Principal and Cofounder of GLG added, "We are so excited to be joining forces with DCG ONE. Gaining access to all of their other in-house marketing services – print, custom packaging, promotional merchandise and direct marketing execution – will be a huge asset for our clients. Not only will their offerings complement and strengthen our own, but even more importantly, our cultures and values are very much aligned. As someone who has spent decades working to build an agency where the people and product are equally important, this new partnership gives me total confidence that the sum of our parts will create amazing new solutions for our collective clients."

The acquisition of GLG comes as DCG ONE's agency division continues to grow at a rapid pace while providing a variety of digital and traditional agency services for a number of leading enterprise brands including household names such as Amazon, L'Oreal and the Seattle Kraken.

Ben Allen, EVP and Managing Director of DCG ONE's agency division comments, "As an agency, we've been working hard to grow our team and add the right capabilities. We knew that finding experts that were aligned with our team – both professionally as well as culturally – was super important and we found that in GLG. Over the years, I've been fortunate to partner on several projects with Rebecca and key members from her team. During that time, it became clear that their approach, expertise and humility will make our collective group even stronger."

The combined companies will continue to office in Seattle and New York City. As part of the transaction, Ms. Lyman will join the executive team of DCG ONE as Chief Marketing Officer.

About DCG ONE – Based in Seattle, WA, DCG ONE has grown to become one of the largest privately held marketing services providers in the country. With locations in Seattle and New York, DCG ONE services a variety of Fortune 500 companies and provides world-class marketing, technology, and business solutions, incorporating core competencies of print production to integrated fulfillment and data services to a full-service creative agency division.

About GLG

For over 28 years, from Seattle to New York City, The Garrigan Lyman Group (GLG) has been delivering transformative brand and digital experiences that help ambitious companies broadcast their vision and deliver on their mission. By creating customer-centric modern brands for today's digital world, GLG engages and inspires clients and their customers with creative and technology strategies that allow seamless interactions between a brand and its customers.

