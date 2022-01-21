Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ACAH, ACTD, BOAS, CFVI, APSG, OACB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ACAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Essentium, Inc. If you are an Atlantic Coastal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ: ACTD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with OPAL Fuels LLC. If you are an ArcLight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOAS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Selina. If you are a BOA Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rumble Inc. If you are a CF Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with American Express Global Business Travel. If you are an Apollo Strategic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: OACB.U, OACB, OACB WS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Alvotech Holdings S.A. If you are an Oaktree Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP