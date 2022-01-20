NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has announced the promotion of Kristin Wilson, MA, LPC, CCTP, to Chief Experience Officer. The unique CXO position exists to enhance the patient experience across Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs, demonstrating a deep commitment to clients, families and fellow professionals, and further distinguishing Newport as the leading mental health treatment provider for young people.

Newport Healthcare Announces Promotion of Kristin Wilson, MA, LPC, CCTP, to Chief Experience Officer

Wilson is a licensed clinician and has worked in the treatment field since 1997. She joined Newport in 2015 and was instrumental in developing a nationwide team to serve clinical professionals and families as Vice President of Clinical Outreach. During the pandemic, she trained over 1,000 clinicians and school professionals on collective trauma and building resilience to aid with pandemic-related mental health concerns and issues. Additionally, she has presented national workshops on using the creative arts to foster authentic connections with teens and has been a featured mental health expert in numerous high-profile media.

"Kristin has been an integral part of our Newport leadership team and we are delighted to announce this well-deserved promotion," said Joe Procopio, CEO. "Her talent in building relationships, deep understanding of the Newport clinical model, and sincere appreciation for the client/family experience make her ideally suited to lead our patient experience efforts."

Wilson has held leadership roles in a variety of settings including inpatient, residential, and outpatient levels of care for mental health, substance use, process addictions, and eating disorders. She holds a master's degree in psychology and creative arts therapies, is a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, and a certified yoga teacher.

"To work for a behavioral healthcare organization that prioritizes client and professional experience is truly unique," said Wilson. "The ability to utilize my clinical, operational, and outreach skill sets to further Newport's mission to create meaningful and healing experiences for our clients, their families, our professional referents, and our employees is an honor."

For more information about Newport Healthcare, its verified outcomes, treatment accessibility, or for a library of mental health resources, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

(PRNewsfoto/Newport Healthcare)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newport Healthcare