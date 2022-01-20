EisnerAmper Launches Family Office Technology Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper has launched Family Office Technology Solutions under its Family Office Solutions, designed to address the recent substantial increases in family wealth and complexity. This innovative service brings family offices to the forefront of technology by analyzing automation opportunities and providing valuable security advancement insights. Designed for single-family, multi-family and outsourced family offices, this service helps family offices create protected and efficient systems for both the short- and long-term.

Family Office Technology Solutions focuses on four key areas (1) System Review and Automation; (2) Software Selection and Implementation; (3) Security and Privacy Review; and (4) Reporting and Maintenance.

"In a digital world, family offices must have systems in place and maintain proper governance to provide meaningful data as well as safeguard assets and sensitive data. Our Family Office Technology Solutions team has the experience and, more importantly, the understanding of the unique challenges family offices face," said Glenn Aigen, Managing Director of the Family Office Solutions practice.

Family Office Technology Solutions was created across three different EisnerAmper practices: Family Office Solutions, EisnerAmper Digital, and the Enterprise Technology and Information Group—capitalizing on the expertise from each to create a targeted, holistic client offering.

"Family offices have a tremendous need for highly specialized accounting, investment data aggregation, alternative investment reporting, and providing transparent and timely information to family members," said Marie Arrigo, Leader of Family Office Tax Services. "There is also a critical need for real-time data so that family office leaders can make informed decisions on a timely basis."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and 2,200-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

