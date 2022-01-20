COMPUTEX 2022 Kicks off on May 24 with Tech Giants

TAIPEI, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX 2022 Trends & Updates was held virtually today. TAITRA announced highlights of the exhibition and invited Matthew Eastwood, Senior Vice President of IDC's enterprise infrastructure, infrastructure software, infrastructure services, cloud, developer, and alliances research groups to share top tech trends.

COMPUTEX 2022 is set to kick off from May 24 to 27 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

The physical COMPUTEX exhibition is back after two years! COMPUTEX 2022 is set to kick off from May 24 to 27 and will revolve around six major themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Sustainability, and Innovations & Startups. COMPUTEX DigitalGO, a virtual tradeshow platform, also organized by TAITRA, will take place from May 24 to June 6.

A star-studded COMPUTEX 2022 Hybrid

Tech giants have expressed their support for participating in COMPUTEX 2022 Hybrid. Acer, AMD, ASUS, Delta, GIGABYTE, Micron Technology, MSI, NVIDIA, NXP, Supermicro will take part in this expo.

IDC forecasted a digital-first age in the wave of transformation, where enterprises will drive innovations with sustainability goals

As Senior Vice President of IDC, Matthew Eastwood shared IDC's observation on top tech trends. It is estimated that up to 87% of organizations worldwide have begun to execute a digital-first strategy and that 2022 will be the key for digital infrastructure, driving business model changes. In addition, by 2024, 75% of the Global 2000 will have ESG targets as part of their RFPs, using them to meet their sustainability goals. Enterprises need to focus on security, cloud, software, edge, work, and short-term and long-term sustainability goals, to stand out in this transformation journey.

COMPUTEX keeps building global technology ecosystems

As the semiconductor industry thrives in Taiwan, the value of Taiwan's IC industry is expected to surpass USD 163.2 billion in 2022. COMPUTEX 2022 will present the complete semiconductor ecosystem and demonstrate related applications. In addition, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) will serve to connect the six major themes of this annual event, leading enterprises to build a sustainability perspective.

InnoVEX 2022, a dedicated exhibit exclusively for startups at COMPUTEX as well as Asia's top startup platform, will facilitate networking and matchmaking opportunities between exhibitors and buyers as we are about to witness a new future as startups transform tomorrow with innovations.

COMPUTEX is committed to creating more flexibility and building a digital platform that meets international demands. This year's exhibition will highlight Tech Insights, Hybrid Displays, Hyper-Personalized Recommendations, and Matchmaking and Networking. CEO Keynotes & Forums, seminars, and keynote speeches from global tech companies will also bring insights. The annual exhibition will feature diverse networking means, including in-person meetings or video conferencing, to establish the most effective and timely communications channels for exhibitors and buyers.

As a leading ICT tradeshow worldwide, the highly anticipated COMPUTEX will return in physical format in 2022. For companies who cannot travel to Taiwan but wish to expand their visibility, COMPUTEX 2022 offers "Alternative Physical Exhibiting Solutions." TAITRA will provide the set-up, marketing, and other services to meet the needs of those exhibitors.

