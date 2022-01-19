Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call

WTTC calls on the CDC to stop "singling out" the cruise industry with harmful and unnecessary measures

Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking at the Fitur trade fair in Madrid Spain, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said:

"While we welcome the expiration of the CDC's conditional sail order, its decision to continue elevated travel health notices is nonsensical.

"The cruise industry has proven time and again that its enhanced health and safety protocols consistently achieve significantly lower rates of COVID-19 occurrence than onshore.

"WTTC calls upon the CDC to stop singling out the cruise industry with harmful and unnecessary measures. Cruise lines have an excellent record for health and safety, and cruising continues to offer extraordinary travel experiences."

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wttc-calls-on-the-cdc-to-stop-singling-out-the-cruise-industry-with-harmful-and-unnecessary-measures-301464161.html

SOURCE World Travel & Tourism Council

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.