Westwood Insurance Agency Achieves Exceptional 2021 Net Promoter Score®

WEST HILLS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Insurance Agency is pleased to announce its year-end, industry-leading Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 91. The NPS® indicates customers' likelihood of recommending a company or product to others.

Bain & Company, creators of the NPS®, define a score of 20 and above as favorable, 50 and above as excellent, and 80 and above as world-class.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved such an outstanding NPS® score. It's a testament to our team members, who have remained dedicated to providing exceptional customer service," Alan Umaly, President of Westwood Insurance Agency, explained. "Westwood has always stood for innovating the way insurance is done, and our people complement our technology."

Westwood Insurance Agency accomplishes this high-quality performance by keeping customers at the heart of its business and prioritizing an improved user experience.

Vice President of National Sales and Growth Christi Burkhardt elaborated on this commitment to customer service, saying, "We're making insurance easy to navigate for our customers. We offer a fully digital process that's backed by highly knowledgeable agents. Because we work with more than 40 insurance companies, we can combine our user-friendly platform and exceptional service with the best coverage and rates."

Westwood Insurance Agency plans to continue its exceptional quality of service in 2022 and beyond by investing in the highest quality talent and technology to help customers address their insurance needs efficiently and with the best available options and prices.

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Westwood Insurance Agency is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States, having helped more than a million people protect what matters most since its founding in 1952. As a full-service agency, Westwood offers a complete array of personal, commercial, and surplus line products. Westwood partners with the world's leading insurance companies to offer its customers choice and competitively priced insurance products. For more information, visit http://www.WestwoodInsurance.com .

About Net Promoter Score (NPS)

"Net Promoter Score®, or NPS®, measures customer experience and predicts business growth. This proven metric transformed the business world and now provides the core measurement for customer experience management programs the world round."

A company's NPS® measures customer experience and satisfaction by asking customers to rate their likelihood of recommending the brand on a scale of one to ten and subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters. For more information, visit the website at https://www.netpromoter.com/know/.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

View original content:

SOURCE Westwood Insurance Agency