Visit Orlando Shares Five Tips to Make Vacation Planning a Breeze

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 25, Visit Orlando is making it easier than ever to plan future vacations – whether it is a milestone celebration, a family reunion, or a girlfriends getaway – with tools to take out the guesswork and create a dream vacation. From a new, complimentary customized planning service and a special live #AskOrlando chat on Jan. 25 across social media platforms, to a dedicated Facebook group where the community shares insights and advice with all members, Visit Orlando offers five ways to make Orlando vacation planning more fun and less stressful.

"To celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day, Visit Orlando's new personalized planning services will give travelers customed, one-on-one planning advice from one of our Orlando experts," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "While planning a vacation should be fun, Orlando can be overwhelming to plan because we have so many options to choose from. By adding customized planning to our existing services and tools, we aim to alleviate some of the stress of planning by providing helpful resources that result in unforgettable Orlando vacations."

1. Receive Complimentary and Personalized Planning Services

Launching on National Plan for Vacation Day and available year-round, this new and complimentary vacation planning service connects travelers with one of Visit Orlando's vacation planning experts to give advice and guidance on building the perfect itinerary. Simply make an appointment on VisitOrlando.com and a highly trained vacation planner will coordinate a time for a one-on-one appointment to provide personalized insights into everything from accommodations and transportation to dining and entertainment.

2. Participate in Live Q&A on National Plan for Vacation Day

In honor of National Plan for Vacation Day, Visit Orlando will host a live Q&A on Jan. 25 to answer travel planning questions through social media channels. Use the hashtag #AskOrlando on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Visit Orlando's experts will share tips to help with Orlando travel planning.

3. Join Visit Orlando's Vacation Planning Facebook Group

Connect with like-minded vacationers or seek advice from someone who has recently been to Orlando, by joining The Plan Your Orlando Vacation Facebook Group, moderated by Visit Orlando. The group features daily topic posts, recommendations, special offers, and encourages group members to share tips and vacation photos.

4. Explore VisitOrlando.com

VisitOrlando.com is filled with resources for travelers and a variety of methods to connect to experts. Find the latest information on healthy travel guidelines, special events, ticket discounts and more. Visit Orlando vacation planners are available through the website's live chat option, email or by phone to answer questions and provide recommendations.

5. Download the Visit Orlando App

The Visit Orlando App makes it easy to explore and plan from a mobile device, with new updates and quick links to things to do, eat and drink and the events calendar. The app can assist with vacation planning as well as offer 360-degree virtual tours to navigate theme parks, attractions and more.

