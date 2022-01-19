Bluestone Lane To Open New Café Location In Elk Homes' Centro Larchmont The addition of the booming coffee shop and café will serve both apartment residents and Larchmont locals

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading home and apartment rental developer Elk Homes announced that the Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café, and lifestyle brand Bluestone Lane will be a first-floor, mainstreet tenant in Centro Larchmont , a Westchester waterfront community located only 18 miles north of mid-town Manhattan.

Best known for its premium coffee and healthy meals, Bluestone Lane is a popular café that has been rapidly expanding across the country and particularly New York, with the company listed among Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies based in NYC .

From its original conception in 2019, Centro Larchmont has been designed to complement its superior and distinctive location in the heart of Larchmont, one of Westchester's premier communities. With the development nearing completion in the second quarter of 2022 and availability opening shortly, both Centro Larchmont residents and other local residents will have convenient access to Bluestone Lane, which is scheduled to open in summer 2022.

"Bluestone Lane's combination of sophistication and healthful focus makes it the perfect tenant for Centro Larchmont, and we're sure the community will find the café a valuable addition to what is already one of Westchester's finest communities," said Gary Hirsch, co-founder of Elk Homes.

"At Bluestone Lane, we are intentional about where we open new locations and select areas where we can be embedded in the community to provide our locals with the first-class service, premium coffee and delicious, healthy food we are known for," said Nick Stone, Founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. "We are very excited to open in Centro Larchmont and look forward to a long and successful relationship with Elk Homes."

In addition to Bluestone Lane, Centro Larchmont residents can enjoy building and service amenities such as a resident-only fitness center, private roof deck with a grill, dedicated pet bath for exclusive use, and more. Other community features include water views and convenient access to the metro and stores. Bluestone Lane was represented by Dan Bodner at Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions in the transaction.

About Elk Homes

Based in Rye, New York, Elk Homes has more than two decades of experience in both single-family home and apartment rentals. The Elk Homes reputation for providing the highest quality residences and its commitment to tenant service is earned every day.

With more than 50 properties, Elk Homes can be found in high-end communities including Rye, Larchmont, Scarsdale, Irvington and Greenwich, CT.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australia lifestyle and hospitality brand, currently operates 55 premium coffee shops and cafés across the United States. Named as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies based in NYC, Bluestone Lane has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. The brand is leading the movement to modernize US coffee culture with its emphasis on the quality of its coffee and menu items and a hyperfocus on offering a world-class hospitality experience to serve its locals, not customers. Nick Stone founded Bluestone Lane to infuse a personal connection into the American cafe experience, making it feel more like personalized daily-ritual, and less like a transaction. Bluestone Lane also offers a broad suite of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), whole bean coffee, coffee pods, teas, sparkling waters and cold-pressed juices. Visit us at www.bluestonelane.com and on Instagram.

