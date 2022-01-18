US LED, Ltd. Announces Additional Product Focus on Active Air Purification for Commercial Properties and Educational Institutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting solutions and electric vehicle chargers, has recently initiated an additional focus on active air purification in cooperation with GreenTech Environmental. This comes after laboratory testing results show that active air purification with Active Radiant Catalysis (ARC®) technology delivers a 99% effective rate against aggressive infectious bacteria. Furthermore, ARC® active air purification has been independently proven to successfully inactivate SARS-CoV2 in a controlled environment and reduce total Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in a commercial space by more than 99%.

Continuous air purification with Active Radiant Catalysis® from US LED and GreenTech Environmental allows you to support occupant health and promote wellbeing with proven commercial solutions.

"For US LED, expanding into air purification was a natural alignment with our existing combination of green technology solutions," said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "By collaborating with the leader in natural and safe air purification [GreenTech], we can empower our customers to sanitize their indoor environments safely to support occupant wellbeing. All supported by our world-class project management team that assists customers every step of the way."

Conventional passive filters require air to pass through them to be cleaned, thus allowing pathogens to contaminate everything in their path as they move through and some too small to even be trapped. Active air purification technology recreates natural processes to produce purifying agents and projects them into the air to meet contaminants where they are and remove them. US LED offers multiple air purification solutions, including:

Commercial In-Duct Active Air Purification

Wall Mounted Indoor Active Air Purification (Buildings or Service Vehicles)

Portable Indoor Active Air Purification

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service provider of commercial LED lighting, sign lighting, EV chargers, and other building technology solutions. Thanks to decades of engineering expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches or exceeds 200,000-Hour L70 lifetimes backed by an industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. Additionally, much of the product portfolio is assembled in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.usled.com and follow LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About GreenTech Environmental

Founded in 2009, GreenTech Environmental is a leader in natural and safe air purification systems. Best known for its proprietary and multi-pronged naturally generated air purification technology, Active Radiant Catalysis (ARC®), GreenTech has continuously and actively sanitized the air and surfaces in thousands of commercial buildings in the United States.

