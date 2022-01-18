NATIONAL CANCER PREVENTION WORKSHOP RETURNS VIRTUALLY STARTING FEB. 2

RYE, N.H., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The February 2-4, 2022 National Cancer Prevention Workshop is designed to educate students and legislators while providing continuing education credits for physicians, nurses, and public health professionals. The 2022 event is being held virtually and will be live-streamed on demand on Coursera and air live on Less Cancer's social media channels.

Less Cancer and its partners hope to return the event to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC in 2023 when the COVID-19 virus subsides.

"Our bipartisan focus is on cancer prevention," said Less Cancer founder Bill Couzens. "We have one of our most dynamic lineups ever with nearly 70 presenters focusing on prevention, public health, risk-reduction strategies, healthy lifestyle choices, and much more."

Sure to be one of the event's most provocative conversations will be the workshop on the relationship between alcohol use and breast cancer. The workshop features Priscilla Martinez, Ph.D., a scientist with the Alcohol Research Group at the Public Health Institute. The session focuses on the evidence linking alcohol use to breast cancer risk and the lack of awareness of this link. It also highlights the Drink Less for Your Breasts campaign that aimed to raise awareness among young women that alcohol use is a breast cancer risk factor.

Research shows alcohol consumption increases the risk of breast cancer by up to 16 percent. Yet, a 2019 study published in the journal, Preventive Medicine, reports that only 25 percent of women ages 15 to 44 were aware of this connection.

"The Less Cancer National Cancer Prevention Workshop is a highly impactful venue where we can call attention to the research demonstrating the clear relationship between alcohol consumption and breast cancer," said Dr. Martinez. "By bringing together all the key stakeholders from academia, government, and medicine, Less Cancer's unique focus on prevention can have a meaningful effect on reducing the incidence of cancer."

Continuing education credits are provided for healthcare and public health professionals by the University of Virginia School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and American University.

After Feb. 4, the workshop will be available on YouTube and Coursera.

National Cancer Prevention Day first came about through a House of Representatives resolution led by Less Cancer on February 4, 2013. It states that work to prevent cancer impacts human health, the environment, and the economy.

About Less Cancer

Founded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer." The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50 percent of which are preventable. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, focused on prevention. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer.

