PointsBet Canada teams up with the NHL Alumni Association

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Canada has joined the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) as their exclusive sports betting partner in Canada and official partner in the United States. The multi-year deal begins immediately and grants PointsBet Canada with the marketing and licensing rights to the NHLAA and the many iconic NHL Alumni across North America.

"The NHL Alumni Association has always been at the top of our list as PointsBet entered Canada," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer of PointsBet Canada. "Saturday night hockey is an institution from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Being able to partner with the likes of Paul Coffey, Nicklas Lidstrom, Mike Vernon, and the countless other NHL Alumni that skated across our screens will allow us to deliver the authentically Canadian gaming experience that we want to bring sports fans."

PointsBet, one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the United States, is a cutting-edge bookmaker originally founded in the mature sports wagering market of Australia. PointsBet is an anomaly in the sports betting space in owning and controlling its technology end to end, while most competitors outsource core functions to third parties. The company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

"What made the partnership with PointsBet Canada so attractive was their appreciation of what makes our Alumni unique," said Glenn Healy, President and Executive Director of the NHLAA. "From the very beginning, PointsBet Canada understood our mission at the NHLAA, which is to 'Honour the Past' and provide hope and help for all NHL Alumni and their families. I am thrilled that they will also be embracing our players' roots and hometowns across the country where their NHL dreams began."

Healy added that the NHLAA also chose PointsBet Canada because of the company's focus on responsible, legal gaming. "It was clear in all of our conversations that PointsBet would play within the rules as a responsible gaming operator, and they were willing to partner with our players to deliver this important message to Canadians."

"We are fully supportive of government efforts to create a regulated gaming environment because it will create a level-playing field that not only protects consumers, but eliminates the illegal and grey-market," noted Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada. "We are thrilled to be able to join the NHLAA to use our collective voice to promote safe wagering as a legal operator."

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About the NHL Alumni Association:

The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), established in 1999, is an organization devoted to bettering the lives of all former NHL players and their families. The NHLAA exemplifies this commitment to its members in many different ways, including financial assistance, mental and emotional wellness support, physical care, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in furtherance of its efforts to 'Honour the Past'. Since its inception, the NHLAA has become the largest membership of retired professional hockey players and focuses on making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni throughout their journey. To learn more, and to view our latest news posts, please visit us at www.nhlalumni.org .

