Goldfish Swim School Teams Up with Big Life Journal to Help Kids' Dreams Come True in 2022 New Year 'Dream Big Vision Board' Campaign Encourages Kids to Jump into a Pool of Possibility with Scholarship Prizes on the Line

TROY, Mich., Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the turn of the season, a start of a new year – which means new resolutions, new goals, new dreams. In an effort to celebrate and encourage dreamers, believers and achievers, Goldfish Swim School has teamed up with Big Life Journal to provide tools and resources to help make Dreams Come True in 2022. Families, kids and team members will be encouraged to create vision boards, providing the 'finspiration' needed to make BIG waves this year.

Officially launching on National Vision Board Day, January 8, and running through National Dream Day, March 11, families are encouraged to visit the ' Goldfish Dream Big Vision Board ' starter kit landing page that features fun and creative elements needed to make a great vision board. Downloadable templates include Goldfish Swim School – Big Life Journal printables and words of affirmation, plus in-school activations with goal setting tools and giveaways. Parents, kiddos and Goldfish team members alike are encouraged to share their vision boards on social media – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok - using #DreamsComeTrue22 for their chance to win big prizes.

Four grand prize winners will be selected at random as Goldfish Swim School plans to award two children and two team members with $2,022 each, to put toward achieving their dreams. Each winner will be contacted directly via social media to coordinate prize details.

Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School will be featuring vision boards from across North America on its social media channels. Each 'Golden Dreamer' feature will receive surprise and delight prizes including Goldfish swag, Big Life Journals and custom gifts to help them in getting one step closer to actualizing their 2022 dreams. On Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 17), Goldfish Swim School will feature daily winners. Be sure to tune into social media for these special announcements.

"By celebrating Big Dreams through vision boards, we hope to build confidence, encourage and motivate little fish, Goldfish team members and our communities to feel inspired," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "While our core mission is and always will be teaching water safety, we truly are much more than just a swim school. We play a critical development role for our young swimmers and even our team members who gain real-world experiences at our schools that help them dive into successful careers. Our Dreams Come True in 2022 campaign is meant to celebrate the new year by jumping into life's pool of possibilities."

A few familiar faces who know a thing or two about setting and achieving goals are Goldfish Swim School's brand ambassadors, including World Champion Swimmer & Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Murphy and Four-Time Olympic Swimming Medalist & First African American World Record Holder Cullen Jones . The world-renowned swimmers will be sharing words of 'finspiration on social media throughout the campaign, in addition to featuring their Goldfish Dream Big Vision Boards, providing a sneak peek at what they hope to achieve in the year ahead.

"The first step in manifesting big dreams begins with a vision – creating a visual representation of the goals you hope to achieve," said Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center and official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School. "With goals 50% more likely to be accomplished if written down, vision boards help children and adults alike learn to set goals, visualize dreams and stay focused on making those dreams come true. This campaign is another tremendous example of Goldfish's commitment to helping create happy, healthy, holistic humans, both in the pool and out."

While Goldfish Swim School teaches more than 150,000 children each week, the brand has evolved into so much more than a place for children to learn to swim. Each school becomes ingrained and involved in its community – helping children gain confidence, meet friends and make BIG waves in life. As Goldfish Swim School continues to grow, it remains committed to going above and beyond with every detail to create a GOLDEN Experience!

