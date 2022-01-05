Thinking About Buying Fuse Network, En-Tan-Mo, Era Swap, DefiCliq, or Pendle?

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical Crypto Alerts for FUSE, ETM, ES, CLIQ, and PENDLE.
Click a link below for an in-depth cryptocurrency analysis report to see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system rates these cryptocurrencies.
- FUSE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=5634&symbol=fuse&prnumber=01052022-1
- ETM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=4108&symbol=etm&prnumber=01052022-1
- ES: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=4860&symbol=es&prnumber=01052022-1
- CLIQ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=7815&symbol=cliq&prnumber=01052022-1
- PENDLE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=9481&symbol=pendle&prnumber=01052022-1
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
InvestorsObserver's Crypto Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each cryptocurrency is evaluated based on risk, short-term technical, long-term technical, volatility, and sentiment factors. Each rank provides the needed information to determine a cryptocurrency's overall suitability for potential investment.
InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks, options, and cryptocurrency.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE InvestorsObserver