North American Partners in Anesthesia brings quality innovation in new partnership with ChristianaCare, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) and ChristianaCare Union Hospital have agreed on a partnership for anesthesia services. NAPA physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) began services on January 1 for Union Hospital's six operating rooms. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers from coast to coast.

North American Partners in Anesthesia (PRNewsfoto/NAPA Management Services Corporation)

ChristianaCare's Union Hospital is a 105-bed, not-for-profit, community hospital located at 160 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, 21921. The hospital serves Cecil County, Maryland, and surrounding areas in Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Ryan Geracimos, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ChristianaCare, Union Hospital, said, "Union Hospital has served this community for more than a century, and we've earned our community's trust as expert, caring partners in their health. We are pleased to partner with NAPA for anesthesia services as we provide high-quality, safe care for our patients. "

Josh Constable, DO, Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA's Mid-Atlantic Region, said, "NAPA is excited to leverage our national performance database to enhance the level of exceptional care patients receive at Union Hospital. Our commitment to patient experience and clinician excellence strongly aligns with ChristianaCare's mission of compassionate care."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country's most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women's health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute.

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a great place to work, rated by Forbes as the 5th best health system to work for in the United States and by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation's Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is rated by HealthGrades as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals and continually ranked among the nation's best by Newsweek and other national quality ratings. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With its groundbreaking Center for Virtual Health and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation