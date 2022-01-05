Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Goes Global

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, the best-in-class group boxing and fitness concept developed by undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, is proud to announce the opening of its first international locations in St. Petersburg and Moscow. These are the first of at least 50 new studio locations planned throughout Russia in the next five years.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to bring my boxing and fitness franchise to Russia," said Floyd Mayweather, legendary boxer and co-founder of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. "Huge congratulations to Maxim, Boris, Andrey, Yulia and the entire Russian team. Our studios in Russia are just the beginning of our global expansion as we continue to partner with other motivated and established operators worldwide. As I have said, it's all about the team around you."

Hosted by Mayweather himself, both locations celebrated their grand openings with a full schedule of events which included workouts with Mayweather, ribbon cutting, studio tours and a red-carpet event with members of the media, public and invited guests.

"This is an incredible time for our brand, and we are excited to bring the franchise to Russia," said James Williams, CEO of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. "Floyd is already an international brand, and we know people are going to love his dynamic fitness concept across the world. Utilizing our success in the US as a blueprint, and continuing to develop strong partnerships with committed international partners, we look forward to building a thriving international presence across many other countries."

This international expansion was made possible by Russian entrepreneur and Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Russia CEO/Master Franchisee, Boris Kisko. Kisko first discovered the fitness concept while walking past the brand's flagship Los Angeles studio on Wilshire Blvd. Through enrolling in classes at the studio, he found a renewed passion for personal fitness, sparking his decision to invest in the rapidly growing fitness franchise. After the successful opening of his first Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio in Hollywood (Cali.) – a marquee location for the brand - Kisko and his business partners purchased the rights to develop all of Russia.

"The Mayweather brand has a powerful presence globally," said Kisko. "Launching this fitness brand in Russia with the support and attendance of Floyd has been an unbelievable experience. With the additional support of a gold standard corporate team, we are developing an unmatched model for successful future studio openings throughout Russia."

Offering the most effective group fitness experience on the market today, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather's undefeated 21-year boxing career. Members partake in 45 and 60-minute classes consisting of boxing, weightlifting, body-weight exercises, and a variety of other dynamic fitness stations. State-of-the-art smart screen technology projects Floyd's lessons throughout the duration of the class, giving the authentic feel of training alongside the legend himself. Whether a former athlete, young professional, stay-at-home parent or someone getting back into fitness, the Mayweather workout program is designed to help anyone burn up to 1,000 calories per class.

Founded in 2018 by retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness provides an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champ himself. Based in Los Angeles, the brand currently has 57 locations open or in presale across the United States. For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or if interested in franchising opportunities in the U.S. or internationally, please visit https://mayweather.fit/franchise/.

