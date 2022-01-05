Elevar Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jenny Gizzi to Chief People Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. ("Elevar"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced the appointment of Jenny Gizzi to Chief People Officer, effective immediately. With more than 20 years of human resources experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, Ms. Gizzi will be responsible for overseeing Elevar's people strategy, including talent acquisition and administration, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenny to Elevar's executive leadership team. She is a strategic business leader with deep expertise in building high-caliber teams and leading global life sciences organizations through change," said Kate McKinley, Chief Executive Officer of Elevar Therapeutics. "In the past six months since being appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Elevar, building our culture and attracting and retaining the best talent in our industry has been a key priority. Jenny's track record of success in talent acquisition, people management, and organizational development will be instrumental as we continue to build a high-performing and lasting culture to support our long-term growth plans."

Most recently, Ms. Gizzi served as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where she was responsible for all people processes, workforce planning, recruitment, compliance, employee relations, and communications.

"I am proud to be joining Elevar during such an important time in the Company's evolution," said Jenny Gizzi, Chief People Officer of Elevar Therapeutics. "Elevar is an extraordinary company of incredibly talented and passionate people dedicated to elevating outcomes for patients. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to advance Elevar's organizational and talent strategies as we work to extend our oncology leadership and build a culture that enables our people and organization to thrive."

Prior to her role at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Ms. Gizzi served as Vice President and Head of Human Resources and Site Operations (IT & Facilities) at Mirati Therapeutics. Formerly, she served as Head of Strategy & Operations, Business Insights and Analytics at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she led the Celgene acquisition and integration efforts. Throughout her eight-year tenure at Bristol-Myers Squibb, she also served as Head of Human Resources, supporting early Oncology Research sites, and Head of Global Talent for European Markets, Australia, and Canada where she oversaw global talent strategy and planning for eight markets and 13 countries. She has held various additional senior people-centric roles within life sciences companies and regularly speaks at global conferences sharing best practices and industry insights. Ms. Gizzi Jenny received her certificate in Human Resource Management from the University of California San Diego, and she holds a BA in Corporate Communications from Fairleigh-Dickinson University in New Jersey.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib in China, was developed by Hengrui in China and approved in China as a single agent for the treatment of gastric cancer in 2014 and second-line advanced HCC in 2020. It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar Therapeutics has offices in Utah, California, Ireland, and South Korea. Additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com/.

Elevar Media Contact:

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

