El Blunto Partners with Trulieve to Launch Exclusively in Arizona at Harvest Dispensaries

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Blunto, California's top blunt producer, announced their expansion into the Arizona market through a partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States. El Blunto products will be available during a two-week exclusive arrangement at all Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022.

"At El Blunto, we pride ourselves in creating products for the cannabis connoisseur. We are beyond excited to expand our brand's accessibility and footprint on a national level. We made a conscious decision to kick off our national expansion in Arizona with Trulieve," said Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone's, El Blunto's parent company. "Trulieve takes a meticulous approach to brand development and customer satisfaction, and we deeply identify with their ethos."

El Blunto will be available at all 17 Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona. The dispensary locations in Arizona include Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson.

"Trulieve is excited to expand our product portfolio with the addition of El Blunto in the Arizona market," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We strive to provide our patients and customers with access to superior products such as El Blunto that are sure to exceed their expectations."

El Blunto manufactures the highest quality pre-rolls in cannabis. Their products are available in 400+ dispensaries across California and now in all Trulieve locations across Arizona. Their signature product, The World's Finest Cannabis Cigar, is a tobacco free blunt that features 1.75 grams of top-shelf high-testing cannabis. Full flower is hand-broken, never ground, hand-rolled in an all-natural fiber wrap, cured for 72-hours, and finished with a glass filter.

About El Blunto

El Blunto is a California-based cannabis brand that offers 'The World's Finest Cannabis Experience'. Born from a passion for craftsmanship and quality, El Blunto is an evolution of historic cigar-making tradition. Borrowing age-old techniques from master cigar-rollers, we create products of the highest caliber with the highest level of finishing. Product design and development is approached like a true science, ensuring customers get the same, phenomenal experience every single time. The El Blunto line up includes El Blunto (cannabis cigar), El Bluntito (mini-blunts), El Jointo and El Jointito (joints and mini-joints), as well as pouches of full-flower and Roll Your Own Blunt Kits. El Blunto products are available in 400+ dispensaries across California and Arizona. El Blunto is a subsidiary of Albert Einstone's LLC.

For more information, visit www.alberteinstones.com

Follow us on instagram @Elblunto.ca @Alberteinstones

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

