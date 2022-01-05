Delphon Announces Transition of Joseph Montano to Chief Executive Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphon, a worldwide provider of engineered polymer and adhesive products for the semiconductor, photonics, medical and electronics industries, today announced the transition of Joe Montano from President to President and Chief Executive Officer. Effective January 1, 2022, Joe will be responsible for Delphon's overall operations and for leading the company through its next phase of growth. Joe succeeds Jeanne Beacham, who recently announced her decision to transition from CEO to Executive Chair focusing on M&A opportunities and collaborations with new partners to expand Delphon's capabilities and product offerings into new markets.

Delphon Appoints Joe Montano as President and CEO

Joe has served in numerous senior leadership roles during a more than 25-year career in the electronics and electronics materials markets. His extensive technical and commercial background includes experience spanning from the R&D bench to executive management. Prior to joining Delphon, Joe served as Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Intermolecular where he was instrumental in returning the company to profitability and orchestrating its acquisition by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in 2019. Prior to working for Intermolecular, Joe was the Global Business Director for MacDermid Enthone's Advanced Electronics division. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston.

"I am excited to welcome Joe to the CEO position. Over the past year Joe excelled as the Delphon president, proving his strong strategic leadership and execution and he is well-positioned to lead Delphon going forward," said Jeanne Beacham.

Jeanne joined Vichem (now known as Delphon) as VP of Sales and Marketing in 1994 and led a management buyout of the company in 1997. Under her leadership, the company integrated eight acquisitions and expanded its portfolio to provide a broad range of solutions to semiconductor, photonics, medical and aerospace companies worldwide. As CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board, Jeanne consistently drove strong profitability and successfully took Delphon to market leading four private equity rounds.

"I want to thank Jeanne for her dedication and commitment to Delphon and its employees over the past 27 years," said Joe Montano. "She has grown the company from a small operation to a global leader in polymer and adhesive technologies. I look forward to her mentorship as we continue to profitably grow Delphon by developing new products and expanding into new markets."

Background:

Delphon, specializes in polymer and adhesive materials and is known for solving complex product development and manufacturing challenges. By combining unique materials and proprietary technologies in its state-of-the-art clean-room facilities, Delphon partners with customers to move ideas quickly into novel products. Delphon's well-known brands Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark are innovators of solutions for diverse markets including semiconductors, data storage, advanced medical devices, optical, photonics, aerospace, defense,

