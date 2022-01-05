Delicious to the Core: Ben & Jerry's Adds Two New Flavors to its Non-Dairy Collection

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 producer of super premium non-dairy desserts, Ben & Jerry's knows what's at the core of non-dairy fan love: variety! Today the company added two more core flavors to its extensive collection of certified vegan, non-dairy choices.

Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster bring Ben & Jerry's non-dairy options to 18—almost 40% of the entire flavor line-up.

Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta® is a mocha and caramel frozen delight with fudge flakes, gluten-free chocolate cookies and a gluten-free chocolate cookie core. Non-Dairy Bananas Foster has a banana and cinnamon base with almond toffee pieces and a salted caramel core.

Both flavors have a center of spoonable euphoria that goes straight down the middle of the pint. "Core" flavors are the result of a Ben & Jerry's innovation that allows treat lovers to customize each bite.

"We know that people who choose non-dairy frozen desserts love variety," said Dena Wimette, Head of Innovation for Ben & Jerry's. "They want to avoid dairy and still have amazing taste. These two new non-dairy flavors will satisfy their cravings for something different and delicious."

Ben & Jerry's began making non-dairy frozen desserts in 2016, due to popular demand. There was even a petition from Ben & Jerry's fans pleading their case! Since then, the company's non-dairy strategy has been to offer classic favorites with an almond or sunflower base, and some brand-new flavors created exclusively for the non-dairy line.

Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster bring Ben & Jerry's non-dairy options to a total of 18 in the US—almost 40% of Ben & Jerry's entire flavor line-up. In addition to being non-dairy and vegan, both new additions are also certified gluten-free. "Our flavor gurus believe in creating concoctions for all," said Wimette. "We want everyone to be able to have some Ben & Jerry's joy, including those who choose gluten-free," said Wimette.

Boom Chocolatta and Bananas Foster will be on store shelves soon for a suggested price of $4.49-5.79. To learn more, visit www.benjerry.com/flavors/non-dairy

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and non-dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in more than 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality; a fair financial return; and social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $3.4MM in 2020 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information, visit benjerry.com.

