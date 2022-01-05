ALM Announces Legalweek Moving To March 2022 Thousands of Legal Leaders set to gather In-person in New York City for a full week of programming focused on Addressing the Changing Legal Landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the best interest of its attendees, sponsors, speakers and staff, ALM announced today that the industry's premier legal event, Legalweek, will be moving its dates to March 8 - 11, 2022 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The program sessions will start on March 8th with the Exhibit Hall opening on Wednesday, March 9th, the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards on Thursday, March 10th, and the conference wrapping up on Friday, March 11th.

Legalweek

The postponement of the event in response to the recent surge in Covid cases will allow Legalweek to implement additional precautions to ensure the safety and comfort of the 8,000+ legal professionals that will gather together to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role, and gain the tools they need to get legal business done.

"With the current increase in COVID cases worldwide, ALM has made the prudent decision to shift Legalweek to March. This additional time will allow ALM to provide the experience that participants have come to expect from Legalweek, in a safe and comfortable environment. We are all looking forward to being back together again, in-person, to network, learn and engage with each other, and this shift in dates will ensure we are able to do just that," said Mark Fried, Chief Financial Officer and President, Events at ALM Media.

Legalweek will continue to be the premier gathering place for the legal community to tackle the changing legal landscape and learn actionable insights that will help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today's law firms and legal departments.

For more information, including the full agenda, speaker list and to register for the Legalweek 2022 series, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek22 and #Legalweek for updates.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia.

ALM Media Contact:

Abbegayle Morrow

amorrow@alm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALM